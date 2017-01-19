Southwest Champaign bank robbed

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Champaign Police investigate a robbery at the Busey Bank on West Windsor Road on Jan. 19, 2017. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a holdup at a southwest Champaign bank.

Police were called to Busey Bank at 3002 W. Windsor Road shortly after 11 a.m.

Several officers are in the area searching for the robber. We'll have more information as it becomes available.

The holdup is the second this week in Champaign.

Police are still looking for the man who robbed Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., about 2:18 p.m. Tuesday. In that robbery, a weapon was implied but not seen. The robber got away with cash and no one was injured.

The robber in the Regions holdup was described as a black man possibly in his early to mid-40s; about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, thin with a small gray chin beard.

Witnesses said he was wearing black pants, white tennis shoes, a tan coat and a black fur-lined hood, possibly from a second jacket underneath.

Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.

