Southwest Champaign bank robbed
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a holdup at a southwest Champaign bank.
Police were called to Busey Bank at 3002 W. Windsor Road shortly after 11 a.m.
Several officers are in the area searching for the robber. We'll have more information as it becomes available.
The holdup is the second this week in Champaign.
Police are still looking for the man who robbed Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., about 2:18 p.m. Tuesday. In that robbery, a weapon was implied but not seen. The robber got away with cash and no one was injured.
The robber in the Regions holdup was described as a black man possibly in his early to mid-40s; about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, thin with a small gray chin beard.
Witnesses said he was wearing black pants, white tennis shoes, a tan coat and a black fur-lined hood, possibly from a second jacket underneath.
Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.
In the course of 50 years I have never heard of so many banks being robbed so often as there have been in the CU area over the last 5 years. Apparently robbers are taking advantage of the bank policy of readily handing the money over when asked, without need to verify that the individual is actually armed and without armed security available to intervene. This may be safer for everyone, but the increased costs are passed on to the public.
In the meantime, the ease of bank robbery and the resulting more frequent bank robberies have exposed increasing numbers of bank employees and customers to having their lives threatened by allegedly armed robbers.
If banks are to continue to operate with a physical presence in the community it is time for metal detectors and double doors for controlled entry, with armed security available.
Or maybe the day of brick and mortar banks is passed, and all the bank branches should just close while the public moves to electronic currency.
Comments
