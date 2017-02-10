Investigation continues into Champaign fire

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A Champaign firefighter assesses damage at a fire at 503 Swigart St. in Champaign on Friday morning, Feb. 10, 2017. Firefighters rescued one person from the fire who was transported to Carle Hospital by ambulance with injuries. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and flames were coming from the garage area when firefighters arrived.

CHAMPAIGN — There were no working smoke detectors in a home in the north central part of Champaign where a resident was injured as a result of a fire early Friday.

A release from Champaign Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters are still trying to determine what sparked the fire in the attached garage of the home at 503 Swigart St.

Fire officials said one person was taken from the home to Carle Foundation Hospital but they have declined to release any information about that person.

Firefighters were called to the home at 4:39 a.m. and found heavy fire in the garage that extended into the small single-story home.

The house is located about three blocks west of Prospect Avenue between Washington Street and Columbia Avenue.

Firefighters had the fire out by 5:32 a.m.

The loss was put at $125,000 to the structure and the contents.

Smith said no firefighters were injured. About a dozen pieces of equipment and 27 first responders from the fire department and Arrow Ambulance helped.

