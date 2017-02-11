UPDATE: Champaign fire victim ID'd

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A Champaign firefighter assesses damage at a fire at 503 Swigart St. in Champaign on Friday morning, Feb. 10, 2017. Firefighters rescued one person from the fire who was transported to Carle Hospital by ambulance with injuries. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and flames were coming from the garage area when firefighters arrived.

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County coroner has released the name of a woman killed in a fire at her own home early Friday.

Duane Northrup said Laura Wills, 53, likely died from smoke created by a fire that started in the garage of her single-story home at 503 Swigart St. C.

Champaign firefighters know the fire started in the garage, which was used for the storage of items and not a vehicle. But they have not said what caused the blaze that was reported about 4:35 a.m.

The first firefighters to arrive saw both smoke and fire coming from the garage. The fire then extended into the main part of the house.

Ms. Wills was found in a bedroom at the back of the house. She was taken to Carle Hospital, where she was pronunced dead at 5:35 a.m., about the same time firefighters said the fire was out.

Damage to the house and contents was estimated at $125,000.

Ms. Wills was alone in the home. Firefighters said there were no working smoke detectors present.

Original story

CHAMPAIGN — There were no working smoke detectors in a home in the north central part of Champaign where someone died as a result of a fire early Friday.

A release from Champaign Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters are still trying to determine what sparked the fire in the attached garage of the home at 503 Swigart St.

Fire officials said one person was taken from the home to Carle Foundation Hospital. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Firefighters were called to the home at 4:39 a.m. and found heavy fire in the garage that extended into the small single-story home.

The house is located about three blocks west of Prospect Avenue between Washington Street and Columbia Avenue.

Firefighters had the fire out by 5:32 a.m.

The loss was put at $125,000 to the structure and the contents.

Smith said no firefighters were injured. About a dozen pieces of equipment and 27 responders from the fire department and Arrow Ambulance helped.