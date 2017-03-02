Former UI student to plead guilty in newborn's death

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Lindsay Johnson walks away from the bench with one of her attorneys, Tony Bruno, during a court appearance at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Tuesday, April 12, 2016.

URBANA — A former University of Illinois student charged with murder for allegedly suffocating her newborn son a year ago told a Champaign County judge Thursday in a minute-long hearing that she intends to plead guilty.

But what crime Lindsay Johnson will take responsibility for on April 7 is being kept under wraps by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Authorities allege that the 20-year-old Monee woman gave birth to a son in a UI dormitory on March 13, 2016, and that she caused his death by holding her hand or a towel over his mouth.

Prosecutors further allege that afterward, she hid the deceased baby under her bed from police who had come to check on her in response to a call from another dormitory resident who heard what sounded like a baby crying.

Johnson then allegedly put the baby in a backpack and left Bousfield Hall on South First Street in Champaign, walking around campus.

She was located by police in Campustown about 8 p.m. and admitted that she had given birth about 1:30 p.m.

Initially, she told police she didn’t know she was pregnant until she gave birth. She also told police that the child, named Robert Johnson, was not breathing when born.

Authorities awaited autopsy results before filing any criminal charges against Johnson, who was a sophomore in agricultural communications.

And as they waited for those, UI police had her cellphone analyzed. They discovered that going back to September 2015, she had done online searches for information on pregnancy, miscarriage, home abortions and how to manage the physical signs of pregnancy after the loss of a baby.

Learning from forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao that the baby was born alive and that there was nothing in the autopsy to explain his death, the state’s attorney’s office filed charges of first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and child endangerment.

Johnson made her first court appearance on April 12, a day after those charges were filed. She is represented by Urbana attorneys Evan and Tony Bruno. First Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Ziegler and Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega are prosecuting the case.

None of the attorneys would say what offer prosecutors have made to Johnson but in court Thursday, they informed Judge Tom Difanis that they needed a date about a month away for the guilty plea.

They did not ask for an extended amount of time on Difanis’ schedule, indicating that they have likely reached an agreement on what her sentence should be. Otherwise, they would have told the judge that it was an “open” plea, meaning he would be asked to decide her sentence.

Given the nature of plea bargaining, her lack of any criminal record and the totality of the circumstances surrounding the offense, it’s likely that she will plead guilty to something less serious than first-degree murder.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory prison term of 20 to 60 years to be served at 100 percent. The other two offenses she’s charged with are both Class 3 felonies. Concealment of a homicidal death carries penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison while child endangerment carries penalties ranging from probation to two to 10 years in prison.

Johnson has been free on bond since April 12, the day she was arraigned on the felonies. She posted $75,000 cash to remain free. Her parents have been with her in court repeatedly.

Thursday’s appearance was her ninth trip to the courthouse in the past year.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said that the cause of the baby’s death was smothering and that he ruled it a homicide.