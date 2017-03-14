Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Gunman sought in robbery at liquor store
Tue, 03/14/2017 - 6:05am | Tim Mitchell

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Champaign store.

According to a police report, a man walked into One Stop Food and Liquor, 701 N. Neil St., C, at 10:59 p.m. Sunday. He displayed a handgun, took some food and left on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The description of the armed robber was incomplete.

