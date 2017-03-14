Gunman sought in robbery at liquor store
|
CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Champaign store.
According to a police report, a man walked into One Stop Food and Liquor, 701 N. Neil St., C, at 10:59 p.m. Sunday. He displayed a handgun, took some food and left on foot.
No injuries were reported.
The description of the armed robber was incomplete.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.