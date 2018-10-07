Crash slows traffic on I-57

CHAMPAIGN — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 57.

State Police Sgt. Tom Lillard said that State Troopers are at the scene of a multi-car crash in the northbound lanes of I-57 just north of Olympian Drive in Champaign.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police report northbound vehicles are able to pass the crash scene in the right lane.

But they also urge all motorists in the area to slow down.



