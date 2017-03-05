Parkland trustee candidate Q&As: Bianca Green

Photo by: Provided Parkland College Board of Trustees member Bianca Green of Champaign, appointed in 2015, candidate for election to a two-year term.

BIANCA GREEN of Champaign

Appointed to the board in 2015; candidate for a two-year term

1. Why do you want to serve on the Parkland board?

I was honored to be appointed to the Parkland Board of Trustees in 2015 and I am happy to be doing my part to give back to a school that means so much to me. My collegiate journey began at Parkland after graduating from St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Like many Parkland students, my family's financial constraints required me to put myself through school. I often worked up to three jobs at a time to pay for my undergraduate studies. Although I went on to complete my B.S. at the University of Illinois and my J.D. at Southern Illinois University School of Law, I am most thankful for the excellent education Parkland provided at a price tag I could afford. Those first two years formed the foundation upon which the rest of my education was built and I believe all students should have the same opportunities that were available to me; particularly when facing personal financial challenges. I honestly do not know where I would be without Parkland College and I hope to be able to continue to do my part as a member of the board of trustees to help ensure that Parkland remains a thriving educational institution for years to come.

2. What do you believe are your qualifications to be a member of Parkland's governing board?

My prior work as a civil trial attorney and current responsibilities as general counsel for a large public pension fund require me to apply strong analytical skills to all aspects of my professional duties, including my duties as a Parkland Trustee. I understand how various legal and legislative issues may affect the overall operations of Parkland College and my specialized training in mediation allows me to grasp the big picture while helping develop mutually beneficial solutions. Most importantly, as a law partner, a small business owner, and now as a member of an executive leadership team, I have learned how to make difficult decisions that benefit the overall organization while keeping an eye on the bottom line. The combination of my experience as a member of the Parkland Board of Trustees, my unique skill set and my passion for Parkland qualifies me to serve as an effective member of the board.

3. Do you agree with the Parkland administration that the college needs to reduce its reliance on state funding? Why?

Yes. The state of Illinois is heading into its second full year without a budget and the impact of this financial stalemate will be felt for years to come. We are now hearing from our elected officials that it is very possible that there will be no state budget until after the next governor's race is over. Parkland, along with many other community colleges and universities in our state, is in the midst of a financial challenge like we have never seen before. Although we will always need and will accept funding from the state of Illinois through the formula used to determine our share of available higher education dollars, our goal at Parkland is to minimize our reliance on state funding for our general operations. We want to be able to cover the everyday costs of running the college (ie: utilities, supplies, faculty and staff salaries, etc.) through our other revenue sources rather than relying on state funding. Having the ability to pay for these line items from revenue generated by property taxes and tuition and fees provides stability and predictability to the overall budget and offers the greatest protection to our faculty, staff and students. Parkland will always have to prioritize how to spend state money when it becomes available but if we can cover our general operating budget without it, we can turn to those state dollars when we need to cover the cost of items that do not require immediate attention (ie: computer replacements, deferred maintenance, etc.).

4. Is it time for Parkland to ask voters for a property tax increase to make up for the loss of state funds?

No. Parkland is doing everything within its power to mitigate the need for a referendum as long as possible despite the unprecedented lack of state funding caused by the budget impasse in Springfield. We have diligently explored various options in our attempts to create a balanced budget in this time of financial uncertainty and although none of our decisions have been easy, I believe we have been thoughtful and responsible in making them and our strategy of being proactive rather than reactive is paying off in our ability to preserve a wide variety of affordable programs and course offerings for our students. That being said, we still have a lot of work to do and difficult decisions lie ahead of us. However, I do not feel a tax referendum is warranted until we have exhausted all other possible options and truly feel we have nowhere else to turn. Nearly 90 percent of our students continue to live and work within our district after they complete their education and if we ever reach that point, I hope the residents of District 505 will recognize that an investment in Parkland College is an investment that benefits everyone living in our area.

5. Or should Parkland continue to ask students to pay more through tuition?

The Parkland Board of Trustees recently approved a modest tuition increase during the February board meeting. There is not one member of our board who feels good about raising tuition. But given the hand we have been dealt, we must balance the need to preserve the excellence of our programs against the cost of doing so. The community college system was originally created with a funding plan that would cover the costs of educational programs through state funding, tuition and fees and property taxes. Each of these funding sources was intended to cover one-third of the total cost. We are now at a point where state funding is nowhere near the 33 percent mark. In fact, at this time it covers a mere 5 percent of our operating budget. This means the combination of tuition and fees and property tax revenue must cover the balance. At this point, it seems to make the most sense to apply an increase to tuition and fees as our students benefit most directly from the services provided by the college. However, Parkland must remain an accessible and affordable option and will likely reach a point where a larger percentage of our revenue must be generated from other sources to alleviate the financial pressures felt by our students.

6. Or should Parkland downsize, cutting its budget further through more reductions in staff and eliminating athletics?

Parkland has already taken many proactive steps to help alleviate the pressures brought on by the ongoing budget impasse in a way that minimizes the effects on our student population. The effects of the lack of state funding is a fluid issue that is constantly monitored by the college administration and the board of trustees. Parkland is still in a "reduction mode," mainly through retirements and resignations and approximately 60 FTE positions remain unfilled at this time. Although certain positions will need to be filled moving forward, Parkland must continue its efforts to minimize expenditures in areas that hurt our students the least. Parkland should also make strategic investments in programs with growth opportunities that have the potential to increase enrollment and corresponding revenue. All of these things must be done in conjunction with an ongoing college-wide assessment and cost/benefit analysis of all of our programs. However, we must be mindful of the fact that every single program has a cost and each program is valued differently by the students enrolled within it and by its effect on the Parkland community as a whole. Although we need to continue to find ways to be as fiscally conservative as possible, we must do so in a responsible manner and eliminating our athletic program is not the answer.

7. Do you have any other suggestions for ways Parkland can cut costs?

We are already working hard to continue our efforts to cut costs. Although there would be many options for simply cutting costs from the budget in its entirety, we should not do so in a way that would jeopardize the stellar reputation of the college and alienate our students. Instead, I would prefer that Parkland focus less on cutting costs at this point and instead, continue to focus its efforts on finding creative ways to increase enrollment. An increase in enrollment means a corresponding increase in revenue which, in my opinion, should be fully explored before making any drastic cuts in programming or personnel.

8. Are you optimistic or pessimistic about Parkland's future?

I am absolutely optimistic about Parkland's future! Parkland has outstanding faculty and staff members who serve a diverse and talented student population. We are one of the best community colleges in the nation and the responsible decisions we are making today will pave the way for the future success of the school and generations of students to come.