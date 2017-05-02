Going back to where it all started: Clapp named Monticello High principal

MONTICELLO — Adam Clapp, who started his education career in Monticello, will return to the Piatt County school district on July 1.

The 33-year-old Oakland native has been selected as Monticello High School’s next principal. The Oakland K-12 school principal will succeed Tip Reedy, who was hired as the superintendent of the Williamsville school district.

“Monticello High School is the premier high school in central Illinois in academics, athletics and fine arts. Monticello is a great community and a great place to raise a family,” said Clapp, who with wife Jessie has three daughters — 5-year-old twins and a 1-year-old.

“Monticello has a smalltown feel but has many of the attractions of a bigger community,” added Clapp, who taught science and coached for one year at MHS after graduating from McKendree University in 2007. He also earned his master’s of education leadership from Olivet Nazarene in 2012, and a specialist in education administration certificate from Eastern Illinois in 2016.

Clapp was chosen from a field of 18 applicants.

“Adam brings current experience in a high school along with the unique experience of working with K-12 teachers and students on curriculum and instruction that other candidates do not have,” Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said.

Clapp, who grew up in Oakland, took charge of that district’s 280 students as the district’s K-12 principal in 2012. He was also Oakland’s head basketball coach for four years and head football coach for six.