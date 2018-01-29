UI grad-student union files notice of intent to strike
URBANA — With a bargaining session scheduled for Tuesday, the union representing graduate students at the University of Illinois has officially started the countdown clock to walk off the job.
As expected, the Graduate Employees Organization filed intent-to-strike paperwork Monday with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board. That starts a 10-day countdown until union members can legally walk off the job, like they did in 2009.
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler previously said the school was disappointed in the strike talks and was hopeful both sides could come to a fair contract.
