Officials urge precautions against mosquitoes

If you're traveling to an area where the Zika virus has been found, you should take actions to avoid being bitten by a mosquito — and use the same precautions when you return to this area.

On Friday, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said a state lab confirmed positive results for Zika infection in Champaign County.

She said residents shouldn't be overly concerned, but should be aware of the spread of Zika through sex or mosquitoes.

You don't have to travel as far as Brazil. Florida is a Zika risk area.

On Thursday, Florida officials said that they'd trapped the first mosquitoes that tested positive for the Zika virus in the Miami area. They had been found elsewhere in that state last month.

"What is concerning is the mosquito vector just found in Florida, in the Miami area," Pryde said Saturday. "We are going to continue to have imported cases, if someone travels to an area like Miami."

Even asymptomatic people who've been to hot spots should try to prevent mosquito bites, she said.

"The Zika virus can be spread by Aedes aegypti, which is confined to the South, but we do have some Asian tiger mosquitoes here. They can spread the Zika virus, but not as efficiently as Aedes aegypti," she said.

Not to be overly worried: "Transmission was unexpectedly low" in a 2016 laboratory test cited by May Berenbaum, head of the University of Illinois Entomology Department.

The Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) is about 1/4-inch long; its name comes from its white and black color pattern. It came into the United States in foreign-made tires.

UI Extension Entomologist Phil Nixon said the Asian tiger mosquito can be found around here — in Nixon's case, in his own backyard.

He agreed the breed is not as efficient in transmitting the virus as the "yellow fever" mosquito, Aedes aegypti.

The Asian insect is a day-time biter, he said, so watch for it in the middle of the day as well as in the evening.

But you can fight back.

"Insect repellents are effective with levels of 25, 30 percent DEET," Nixon said.

As with other mosquitoes, it can breed in clogged gutters, tin cans, abandoned pools and birdbaths, so don't let water stand, Nixon said.

Travel to affected areas is still the most likely risk factor around here.

According to the McKinley Health Center, "because of the large number of our community who may have traveled to affected areas or are contemplating travel, it is likely that additional individuals among the university community will be exposed to the virus which causes Zika infection."

Sex is also a more common method than mosquitoes for transmission of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control warns Zika can be sexually transmitted from persons who have Zika, even while they are not symptomatic.