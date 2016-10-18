Reversal of Champaign County Nursing Home's fortunes mandated

URBANA — The volunteer board that oversees the operation of the Champaign County Nursing Home wants the nursing home management company to come up with new ways of cutting expenses and increasing revenue at the facility.

The order came during a meeting Monday night when the nursing home manager admitted that the current financial trend is "unsustainable."

The nursing home owed its various vendors almost $3.7 million as of August, and the number continues to grow, said nursing home manager Scott Gima of St. Louis-based Management Performance Associates.

Gima blamed the nursing home's financial problems on state delays in processing Medicaid applications for nursing home clients, particularly at a Department of Human Services office in Macon County.

He said the state owes the nursing home $1.5 million, with the number rising every month by $180,000.

"We have no choice but to hold back on payments to vendors," Gima said. "The fact of the matter is that, yes, our payables are going up at a rate that is not sustainable. And the low-hanging fruit is getting the (Medicaid) applications resolved. I called that low-hanging fruit because this is a problem that's been going on probably four years."

But he acknowledged that increased political pressure, including a controversial letter that county board Chairwoman Pattsi Petrie sent to Gov. Bruce Rauner earlier this month, has had no effect.

Nursing home board member Jack Anderson of Rantoul asked Gima whether the management company had a plan "to cut our losses." He said those options might include shutting down a wing at the home or not accepting as many Medicaid patients.

"We have to have a plan about the things we can control," added board chairwoman Cathy Emanuel.

"Operationally, we don't have viable options to significantly reduce our operating expenditures," Gima said.

"I think you're hearing the board saying we're going to have to go back and look again to see what else we can do on both the revenue and the expense side," Emanuel responded. "I think you hear the board saying we have to have another plan. It doesn't stop what you're doing. We want to pursue that, but we've got to have some other efforts."

Gima said the company "has looked under every nook and cranny, and there is nothing we can do to reduce operating expenses" to the point "that would ward us off from running out of cash if the state doesn't address this Medicaid application issue."

"I'm not suggesting that you haven't been looking under every nook and cranny," Emanuel insisted. "But I'm thinking the only option we have is to look again."