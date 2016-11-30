The Health Reporter Is In: Nov. 30, 2016

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A sign canceling the UI Vet. Med dog wash hangs on the fence at the Urbana Dog Park in Urbana on Tuesday April 21, 2015. The dog wash, to benefit the Champaign County Humane Society, has been cancelled due to the dog flu.

Q: Whatever happened to dog flu? Wondering if it’s still around, and if it’s advisable to get a flu shot for a dog that’s going to be boarded just over the holidays.

A: Canine influenza is still around, and Illinois has been the hardest-hit state this year, according to Dr. Ashley Mitek, companion animal extension veterinarian at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine.

“We are still seeing cases actively in Illinois right now,” she said.

None of the approximately 100 samples sent to the UI’s diagnostic lab from June to October have tested positive, and that lab hasn’t seen any positive cases in Champaign County, Mitek said.

But not all veterinarians send test results to the UI lab, and not all dogs with flu symptoms — such as coughing, nasal discharge, fever, low appetite and lethargy — are taken to the vet, she said. And not all dogs with flu symptoms taken to vets are tested.

Flu makes dogs most ill when they’re puppies, older or immune-compromised, much like flu behaves in people. But it’s still advisable to call your veterinarian at the first sign of flu symptoms, regardless of your dog’s age or health, Mitek said.

Those symptoms can be signs of other illnesses, too, she said. And while mortality rates for canine influenza have been low, there has been some speculation at the UI about the possibility of a mutated strain after the last two dogs its emergency service saw last spring died from complications within 12 hours upon arrival, Mitek said.

At least 80 percent of dogs exposed to a canine influenza virus will become ill from it because they have no immunity, and the remaining 20 percent are still capable of shedding the virus for several weeks, Mitek said. Research has suggested dogs, even without symptoms, can shed H3N2 for up to 24 days to other dogs and cats, she said.

Also contributing to the spread in communal situations, such as boarding facilities and dog parks: This is a hearty virus that loves colder weather and can remain stable on inanimate objects, Mitek said.

Dog owners should consult their veterinarians about flu shots. For dogs living at home that are never boarded and are just taken out for walks with their families, there’s not much risk of canine influenza, Mitek said.

“My dog goes around the block once a day,” she said. “He would be at extremely low risk.”

But even short-term holiday boarding can put a dog that normally hangs out at home with the family at risk, and she advised anyone planning to travel and/or board a dog over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to consult their vets about a flu shot now.

“It’s not a vaccine they can get the day before they get boarded,” she said.

There are two canine influenza strains, H3N2 and H3N8, with about 99 percent of what has been seen in Illinois being H3N2, Mitek said. Up until recently, there have only been single-strain vaccines available, but Merck has a brand new vaccine that covers both strains for dogs 7 weeks old and up. It requires a booster dose two-to-four weeks after the first dose to be effective, Mitek said.