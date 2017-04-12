The Health Reporter Is In: April 12, 2017

Photo by: The News-Gazette Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice hospitals were required to begin using by March 8, showing that being held under observation can affect your costs.

Q: What does it mean when you're under "observation" in a hospital, and do you and your family need to pay attention to this?

A: You do need to pay close attention, if for no other reason than it stands to affect what your hospital bill is going to look like.

Being assigned observation status in a hospital means you're considered an outpatient even if you're in a bed and staying there overnight or a day or two, and insurers are going to treat your share of the bill accordingly.

For Medicare patients, observation status can have a negative impact on coverage for care needed after leaving the hospital, too.

Observation status means you're sick enough to require attention, but a hospital hasn't determined yet whether you should be admitted.

Some typical conditions observation care is used for are nausea, vomiting, weakness, stomach pain, headache, kidney stones, fever, some breathing problems and some types of chest pain, according to the Illinois Health and Hospital Association.

Carle Foundation Hospital has two units dedicated to observation status and follows the national guidelines to determine which patients are assigned to this care level based on severity of the illness and how many potential health services are going to need, according to Anne Curtiss, director for care management, case management and palliative care.

The distinction between observation and inpatient admission is really for the patient's benefit, and closely following those national guidelines is important when patients come into the hospital, Curtiss said.

"Really we want to make sure that we get the patient into the right level of care the first time," she said.

For Medicare and Medicaid patients, observation care can't exceed 48 hours and most private insurers only allow for 23 hours under observation, according to the state hospital organization.

You also must be notified when you're under observation status.

An Illinois law passed in 2015 says you must be notified within 24 hours orally and in writing that you're under observation and this status may affect your insurance coverage not only for your hospital services but your medications, pharmaceutical supplies and any subsequent discharge to a skilled nursing facility.

Hospitals also had until March 8 to implement the new Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice Form (called the MOON) that also includes such information as: Your outpatient observation stay doesn't count toward the three-day inpatient stay requirement to receive admission to a skilled nursing facility and your observation care will be billed under Medicare Part B as an outpatient. Patients are being asked to sign and date the form showing they received the notice and they understand what it says.

Courtney Hedderman, associate state director for advocacy and outreach at AARP Illinois, recalled the complaints about observation care bill shock that prompted the new Medicare notice requirement.

"There's no doubt that the biggest thing I could tell people is always know your status," she said.

If you're under observation, you likely won't be incapacitated, Hedderman said. But it's still also a good idea to have a family member/advocate with you in the hospital to be another set of eyes and ears. If you don't have anyone to be with you, she advised, tell a nurse and see if she can find you a hospital social worker to be your advocate.

Most likely, patients will be under observation for just a day, she said, but if it's running longer and you have concerns, talk to your doctor (note — make sure it's your own family doctor) about this, Hedderman advised.

"I would say it's very important to have a conversation with a doctor because they're the only ones who can override the status from outpatient to inpatient," she said.

Curtiss said Carle trained its staff to begin using the new Medicare MOON forms, and believes the transition has been going well.