Early Masters leader: Thomas Pieters
UPDATE:
Thomas Pieters just finished his front nine. He's at 4-under par thanks to a birdie on No. 8. The former Illini leads Billy Hurley III by 2 strokes.
Pieters birdied both par-5 holes on the front nine, Nos. 2 and 8.
ORIGINAL STORY:
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Former Illini Thomas Pieters is 3 under through six holes at The Masters, taking the early lead in the first round.
The European Tour player birdied the Par-5 second, then followed it up with birdies at the par-3 fourth and par-4 fifth holes.
Former Illini Steve Stricker tees off around noon today.
