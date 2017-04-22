2017 Illinois Marathon

Runners in the 2017 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon make their way around the corner of Race and Main streets in downtown Urbana on Saturday morning. More than 17,000 participated in the weekend races as, for the first time in three years, weather cooperated.
