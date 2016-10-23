Playing Critic: It's not easy playing god, but it can be fun

The god game "R eus" is simple in concept and easy to pick up and play, but very difficult to master.

Thanks to its surprising depth, I haven't come anywhere close to churning out in-game achievements. (I've also assiduously avoided looking for help on the internet, because that would be cheating, even if it would probably up my game tremendously.)

The player — the spirit of a barren, almost lifeless planet — dictates the actions of four elemental giants in order to bring life to the surface and aid the rise of humanity.

— The Ocean Giant creates areas of ocean, nourishes crops and spreads the existence of food-resource livestock.

— The Forest Giant births large tracts of woodlands, gives rise to edible plants and fruits and fertilizes the soil.

— The Stone Giant raises mountains and deserts, creates deposits of minerals and brings destruction when warranted.

— The Swamp Giant cultivates large areas of swamp, nurtures inedible but useful plants and valuable but unappetizing animals and spreads pestilence if lessons in humanity are needed.

With the four giants' powers combined, the player's objective is to provide tribes of humans with resources needed to grow and prosper — food, wealth and technology. However, it's not about giving a village a little of each.

At certain points outside the player's control, a village will signal that it's working on a certain development — a school, a shrine, a sacrificial altar, etc. — and you'll have to figure out what resources to give them access to — plants, animals and minerals — on the limited plots of land within their slowly growing territory.

Each development needs a specific amount of specific resources for completion, and you're working against the clock to provide them. (The basic game mode goes for only 30 minutes, and each development has its own expiration time.)

For instance, maybe a forest village is building a toolshop and wants 15 units of wealth and 15 units of technology in order to do that. The village is small, so you've got three plots they're directly harvesting from. You'll have to figure out what combination of elements will meet their demand.

Each plot can only have one resource on it, and those resources have synergies with the resources on the neighboring plots that you'll want to exploit or avoid. For instance, a plot of blueberries produces more food when next to a plot of strawberries. Or a mineral deposit may produce more wealth when next to a plant.

You can also evolve your resources by using your giants' powers. For instance, with a little help from the Ocean Giant, a withered shrub planted in the desert may be changed into edible agave. Or a field of dandelions may be switched with tomatoes.

Upgrading your resources becomes very necessary as the villages seek to build increasingly complex developments.

And with every development achieved, a village sends out an ambassador who you'll want to pair with a giant in order to unlock a new ability.

If this was all there was to the game, it'd probably be pretty easy. So one simple obstacle is in place to up the difficulty: Humanity gets greedy. Grow a village too fast, and they'll become demanding, maybe marching to war against another village, maybe attacking your giants. Attacks on other villages may hinder your ability to reach an endgame goal — reach a certain prosperity score or reach a certain stage of development, and if a giant dies, it's game over.

So part of the gameplay is working to curb greed through altering resources, introducing dangerous animals to the environment or smiting uppity villages.

Basically, the deeper you get into "Reus," the more challenging it gets. Once mastered, the game will become boring, I believe. But you'll probably not find it easy to master.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.