Dump Trump?

Photo by: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Pueblo, Colo. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Less than a month before America elects its 45th president, another never-before-heard storyline has emerged in what was already a race like none other.

Is it too late to dump Donald Trump from the top of the GOP ticket?

Among those calling for change Saturday, on the eve of tonight's second presidential debate, were members of the Republican party, many of whom reluctantly endorsed the people's choice in the first place.

The demands and denunciations came from near and far, from Taylorville to Capitol Hill, all in response to a 2005 recording in which Trump made lewd comments about women, described as "offensive" (by Trump's own wife, would-be first lady Melania), "reprehensible" (former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush) and "disgusting" (Ohio Gov. John Kasich).

Closer to home, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, asked off the GOP nominee's agriculture advisory committee and joined the chorus of those pushing for Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, to lead the ticket.

"As parents of a teenage daughter and teen twin boys, my wife and I teach them to respect women and that they will be judged by their words and actions," Davis said Saturday. "The abhorrent comments made by Donald Trump are inexcusable and go directly against what I've been doing in Washington to combat assaults on college campuses."

Describing the two major-party candidates as "terrible options," Davis went on to say he couldn't bring himself to vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton, joining a chorus that included the Republican governors of Alabama, Nevada and Utah.

"I hope Donald Trump withdraws from the race so the American people can elect Mike Pence as our next president," Davis said.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, struck a similar tone Saturday, saying: "I am a father to three young men and teaching them the importance of speaking both to and about women with respect and humility has been a focus in our house since they were small children. Thus, I am profoundly disappointed and disgusted by Donald Trump's comments, which would most certainly not be acceptable in our home."

Trump didn't sound ready to step aside Saturday, tweeting in all-caps mid-day: "I WILL NEVER DROP OUT OF THE RACE, WILL NEVER LET MY SUPPORTERS DOWN!"

Pence, meanwhile, didn't address the calls for him to top the ticket in a 70-word statement. He said he couldn't defend his running mate's offensive comments "in the 11-year-old video," was grateful for Trump's apology and couldn't wait for tonight's debate.

The Republican National Committee's own rules — specifically, Saturday's oft-cited Rule 9 — state that party leaders can replace the presidential nominee only "by reason of death, declination or otherwise." That last part gave some in the dump-Trump camp a glimmer of hope, but all indications Saturday were that a change this late in the election cycle would be a tough sell.

Among the reasons: Early votes have already been cast for president, including 1,800 that had already been tabulated in Urbana as of Friday, according to Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten.

As prominent names in both major parties expressed disgust and disapproval — from Vice President Joe Biden, who tweeted Trump's words constitute "sexual assault," to 2008 GOP presidential nominee John McCain, who said he'll write in the name of "some good conservative Republican who is qualified to be president" — several area Republican leaders said they were more concerned about local races.

Chuck Knox, the former chairman of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee, said he was leaning toward casting a vote for long shot Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, even before the weekend drama.

"I have been a Republican all my life, and never thought I would not vote for a Republican presidential candidate, but this is the year," Knox said.

Of the two primary options, he added: "I can pick a dozen better candidates from my coffee table at McDonald's," calling Clinton "an over-aged nut" and Trump "a vulgar clod."

Joan Dykstra, a Savoy village trustee who spent 11 years on the Champaign County Board, was circumspect.

"I have to choose my words a lot more carefully than Donald Trump," she said. "I think this election is about character, and we've had a glimpse of both of their characters. (The tape) certainly is a snapshot of his."

But Dykstra said she was now more concerned about other races.

"This is a highly unusual election and a highly unusual set of candidates," Dykstra said.

"What's so important to me at this point is the down ticket — the Senate, governors, county board, those offices that truly affect our lives."

Katie Blakeman, first vice chairwoman of the Champaign County Republicans and the elected circuit clerk, seconded Dykstra's sentiment.

"I have not been focusing on the national level; I've been focusing on the local," she said.

"I think it's been a wildly unpredictable election cycle. I'd encourage the voters to look at candidates at the local level, and to research the many referenda we have that really affect our lives."