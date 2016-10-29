Familiar formula works for LeRoy

KIRKLAND — It’s a recurring storyline for the LeRoy Panthers: battle through the rugged Heart of Illinois Conference season, get a middling playoff seed, then bury the first-round competition.



This year it was the Hiawatha Hawks who fell victim to the Panthers’ brand of smash-mouth football in a 40-12 Class 1A opening-round LeRoy road win.



“I don’t know if they knew exactly what type of team was coming up here,” LeRoy head coach BJ Zeleznik said after the game. “I knew we were a good football team, a physical football team, and that’s what you’ve got to be to win in the playoffs.”



That physicality and the LeRoy brand of football in general were typified on the Panthers’ opening drive of the second half.



LeRoy (7-3) already had an 18-6 lead when it began a 16-play, 67-yard drive from its own 33-yard line after the second-half kickoff.



A 14-yard touchdown run from senior Trevor Bulington was the only play longer than 7 yards on the drive, which spanned 8 minutes, 1 second and included two short-yardage fourth-down conversions.



“That drive was about as LeRoy as it gets,” senior lineman Brandon Bagnell said. “We just kept coming at them and didn’t stop until we got the job done.”



Aside from that characteristic drive, the Panthers also flashed some big-play capability.



Bulington ended the day with 196 yards on 20 carries, adding scores from 68 and 39 yards.



Senior quarterback Brett Egan threw for 60 yards and two scores on a 2-of-5 passing day, hitting Gabe Bennett on a 15-yard touchdown over the middle to open the scoring, then leading Adam Phillips for a 45-yard touchdown connection in the second quarter.



Bennett also added a 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.



Hiawatha (7-3) got two rushing scores from senior Braden Watson — one in the first quarter while LeRoy was up six, and another in the fourth quarter with the Panthers leading 40-6.



Bagnell paced the LeRoy defense with 10 total tackles as he and fellow senior Alex LaMont were in the backfield on seemingly every play.



“As seniors, you never know when it’s going to be the last (game). Every opportunity you get, you’ve got to get it done,” Bagnell said. “This win feels good to prove that LeRoy is still LeRoy.”



As a team, the Panthers piled up 405 yards of offense on 47 plays, while Hiawatha managed just 180 yards on 48 plays.