Playing Critic: 'Dishonored' sequel provides ample upgrades

The Empire of the Isles has fallen to a coup — again. A surprise attack by a mysterious claimant to the throne has the streets of the capital, Dunwall, running red with blood.

One hero remains free — free to flee the city, to seek allies and answers. How does one stop a seemingly invincible black-hearted witch?

"Dishonored 2" is a game about making choices and living with the consequences; about choosing between hot-blooded revenge and cold-blooded justice; about whether to confront problems violently head-on or with subtlety, from the shadows.

In other words, it's "Dishonored" again — but in a more expansive, well-polished world, with a new character and new toys to play with.

The premise is simple: Play your way — and how you choose to play determines how the story concludes.

The most basic choice: Will you take up the sword again as Corvo Attano, father and protector of Empress Emily Kaldwin, or will you play the part of an empress on the run?

In real life, a vast gulf would separate the two in ability. We're comparing a veteran warrior and a trained-but-untested novice, after all. But it's a video game, so the only real difference from the player's perspective — aside from who's doing the voice-over — is a matter of potential supernatural powers.

Corvo can regain the same moves he had in "Dishonored," such as line-of-sight teleportation and temporary possession of enemies, while Emily — aside from a similar teleportation trick — can have the ability to "domino" a set of enemies (what you do to one happens to the others) or transform into a shadow, etc.

Or you can reject the supernatural entirely, at which point you're stuck running, jumping, climbing and fighting like a normal person. That's a very different, far more challenging game, if you ask me.

Other choices:

— To kill or not to kill? You can slay your enemies or attempt to render them unconscious; the latter is often harder. And it's not just the small fry you handle this way. You can actually find nonlethal ways to deal with your primary targets — or just kill them all.

— Fight or sneak? If you want to rush headlong into battle, clash sword against sword, throw grenades and fire guns, you can. You'll be playing a game of timing, where you try to stagger enemies with proper parries, while using the environment and explosives for crowd control. Or you can try to avoid fights entirely, by sticking to the shadows, clambering across rooftops and sneaking past — or up to — wary adversaries.

— Explore or not? While you can head directly from one goal to another, if you choose, the places you'll go are vast with myriad secrets, and exploring might lead you to an easier way to overcome an obstacle. In fact, one big mission can be skipped entirely if you have the brains to solve a challenging logic puzzle. And, no, you can't just use an online walkthrough to beat it. It's randomized whenever you restart the game mission.

It should come as no surprise that the choices you make ultimately decide what sort of game ending you get. Slaughter everyone and "Dishonored 2" will conclude on a dark note. Show mercy and witness a happily-ever-after. And it's not an either-or proposition. There are shades of gray possible.

I'll admit, sometimes "Dishonored 2" feels — for lack of a better word — broken. For instance, you can exploit your ability to teleport and advance past countless obstacles by taking to the roofs. Or, as Emily, you can wipe out a group of soldiers from a distance, simply by using "domino" to link them to a summoned doppleganger of yourself, then killing your doppleganger.

There are tons of these exploits available, but the thing is, they are there intentionally. It's just another type of freedom. And with a game that invites multiple playthroughs using a different playstyle each time, that just means more bang for your buck.

