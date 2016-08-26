Religion calendar, Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2016

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit.

Events

C-U, Interfaith Prayer Service for the Environment. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, St. John's Catholic Newman Center, 604 E. Armory Ave., C. Father Luke Spannagel, pastor at St. John's Catholic Newman Center, and Faith in Place invite people of all faith traditions to come together in love and concern for our common home. For information, go to faithinplace.org/news-events/events/cu-interfaith-prayer-service-environment or call 493-5046.

St. Mary 's Church Labor Day celebration. 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 4 and noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 5, St. Mary's Church, Westville. An antique car cruise-in, Sept. 3. Music by Fredrick/Moses Duo ('70s and '80s music) at 5 p.m., Brat Pack Band at 7 p.m., on the church parking lot, Sept. 4. Food available for purchase each day, including a pork loin sandwich meal on Sept. 5 in the Parish Hall or under the tent for $7. Raffle drawing for $25,000 and other cash drawings, 3 p.m. Sept. 5. Raffle tickets $35/each or three for $100. Call 267-3334.

Danville Zone Fall Rally. 9 a.m. Sept. 20, Peace Lutheran Church, Thomasboro. Opening devotions by the Rev. Bell. The rally features the Rev. Terry Strom, associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran, Bloomington, and has a special focus in the areas of missions. Business meeting conducted by Zone President Debbie Lammle. The public in invited. For information, contact Ronda Scott, rondasc21@yahoo.com.

Food, fundraisers

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. Starting Sept. 1, new pantry hours will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 120 W. Green St., U. Parking entrance on Mathews, south of Green. Door on Goodwin south of Green, Urbana. Food distribution on the third Thursday each month in Rooms 48 and 50. Information, wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

76th Annual Homecoming Chicken Fry-Fall Festival. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4, St. Lawrence Parish Center, Penfield. Dinner prices: Adult, $10; children, $5. Raffle tickets on sale: Prizes total $1,800.

New parishioner welcome dinner. 6:15 p.m. Sept. 11, St. Matthew Parish Center, Feeney Hall, 1303 Linconshire Drive, C. Held following the 5:15 p.m. Mass. All new parishioners are welcome to attend, including those who missed the previous welcome dinner. Bring your family, meet fellow parishioners and learn about the St. Matthew family. To register, contact Mary Knight at 359-4224 or email mlknight@stmatt.net.

Music

Gospel music. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Hoopeston Multi Agency, 206 S. First Ave., Hoopeston. The Allen Quartet from East Lynn will sing. Keith Allen with sons, Chad, Gordon and Daniel. (Wives may even sing as well). A free-will offering will be taken.

Gospel and Jazz Fest. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Hessel Park, Champaign.Annual benefit concert for the men's and women's SAFEhouses. Featuring Canaan Praise Team, Canaan's Silver Saints Dancers, Canaan Praise Dancers, Vineyard Praise Group, As One, Combined Choirs (Fellowship, Newlife, Canaan, Bethel), Banks, Bridgewater and Lewis Jazz Group, Noah Brown and Company, Windsor Road Christian Church Band, First Christian Church Band, Jean Rene Bosmoi, Edgar Green and Company, and One Way. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Free. Donations are welcome at the concert and online. Information atcanaansafehouse.org or champaignparks.com.

Tradition and Time. 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 102 N. State St., C. John Taverner's "Missa Gloria tibi Trinitas" and Kyrie "LeRoy," Richard Rodney Bennett's "Missa Brevis," "Deep River" arranged by Gerre Hancock. Call 352-9827.

Christian music concert by Jean Ren Bakekita and Bomoyi. 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 1, on the patio, First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., C. Free concert. For information, email rwk3213@gmail.com.

Workshops/classes

Disaster response Lutheran Early Response Team training. Registration, 8 a.m.; class, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. Presented by Central Illinois Lutheran Disaster Response. Class fee $35. To register, go to cidlcms.org/LERT.Urbana.9.10.2016.pdf.

Miscellaneous

Wesley 101: Get Connected. 10:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 120 W. Green St., U. Each Sunday beginning Aug. 28, members and visitors are invited to learn about opportunities for connection at Wesley. This Sunday focuses on Wesley Student Center. Call 344-1120 or email info@wesleyui.org.

Monthly game day. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Baha'i Center, 807 E. Green St., U. Devotions at 10:30 a.m. A noon potluck will follow, then board games, puzzles and fellowship for all ages. Call 337-1808 or 355-6557 for information.

Blood drive. 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Walk-ins are welcome. Seventeen is the minimum blood donor age in Illinois or age 16 with a signed parent's permission slip (available at the church office). Call 442-1504.

GriefShare. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16, Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, C. Led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. Workbook fee, $15. Call 351-3019 or email sbates@meadow.org.