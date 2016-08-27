Bob Swisher: Some general observations on antiquing

I have been asked by various people about the state of the antiques and collectibles business in general. I do not know what average is in this business, and I have been involved for at least 50 years, but I have had better times.

In the shows I am active in year after year, things have not changed. We have done the Gordyville Antiques once-a-year sale for 10 years. There are always 50 to 60 dealers, and our sales have been steady every year.

I thought the 3rd Sunday Market in Bloomington would suffer after they lost their big building. It did not, and it seems to be more attractive than ever.

Because of TV and social media, customers are more informed and knowledgeable. There are no more dummies out there; most people know the price range of what they are buying.

I have been told that all of the local malls or multiple dealer facilities have a waiting list. Even so, it is my impression that most of the merchandise in these sites is not up to the quality of past years.

High-end stuff is still bringing in good prices. The problem is that not a lot of it is on the market. People are keeping the good items or passing it on to the next generation.

Auctions, which are only held when they think they have enough good items for sale, seem to do quite a bit better than those that are held on a regular basis.

Estate sales seem to be the most popular way of buying and selling things, and I think it has hurt some of the garage sales.

PACA, which I have volunteered for since 1983, keeps going along at a steady pace, and salvage sites are a regular thing in almost every large city.

PACA is only one of a few that is run by volunteers and that is a non-profit. PACA has survived the loss of pavers after Urbana chose to discontinue giving them to us.

If the Fix-It-Shop in Sidney is any indication of how the marketplace is going, business is good. More and more people are restoring their old furniture, as opposed to selling.

Depression glass prices are still down, but it will soon be 100 years old. They do not make it anymore, and they have stopped reproducing the non-original patterns.

In our travels, almost all of the big-name malls have more empty spaces than ever. So, it is my impression that things could get better. I still love the business.

Good antiquing!

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.