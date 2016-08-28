Getting Personal: Sherri Askren

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Sherri Askren

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 53-year-old Danville resident Sherri Askren, the new president of the United Way of the Danville Area, chats with The News-Gazette's Paul Wood.

Are you excited about your new job?

I have a lot to learn, and I am so grateful that I have Jeanne Mulvaney with me until she retires Sept. 30. I have met new people almost every day since I started, and I really like that. There is a huge responsibility to this position, and I am learning more and more every day to do it well. My mind is on overdrive with new ideas, and the excitement for the challenge the job brings me is hard to contain sometimes.

What moved you to your career path?

I see so many people hurting, with violence and drug use, in our town, that I just want to be a part of whatever might heal it. I want to make a difference in this town I call home.

What's something people don't know about you?

Most people don't know that I am the Toys for Tots coordinator this year. I was approached by Marine Corps League Commander Roy Huxhold about filling the open position, and after several weeks of pondering the idea, I decided to take on that challenge. That was a month or so before I accepted the position at the United Way. So I have my hands full, but I have great support groups at both places.

How did you get started with AMBUCS?

I joined the Danville AMBUCS in 2007. I am the board of directors secretary, as well as their home show coordinator. I have held both of those positions for about five years now. The home show is one of four fundraisers for AMBUCS. It is one way for us to give back to those that support us by showcasing their businesses and ultimately bringing them more business. My idea behind taking on the home show was to see what it takes to put on a big show at the Palmer Arena, so that I could one day bring (radio host) David Ramsey here.

What's a common thread in your career?

What I like best about working with all of these groups is the same thing I liked about working at First Illinois Credit Union the people. I like them all, rich or poor, old or young, grumpy or happy.

You're a dirt racing fan?

I have been watching dirt track racing since the '80s, especially area racers like Bob Pierce, Roger Cary, Roger Long and Ray Markunas. I learned Bob's son, Bobby Pierce, was racing when he was maybe 16. My own son is one year older than Bobby, so I was like a proud mom watching this kid fearlessly race and win title after title.

Tell us about music you like.

My first outdoor concert was the Beach Boys at the Indiana State Fair, when I was a freshman in high school. I was hooked on concerts period after that, but I really love the ones that are outdoors. The year I took my kids, and we paid to see Chris Daughtry. As a bonus, I got to see Peter Frampton on one of the free stages. He was my all-time favorite musician growing up. If the band on stage has some horns, I'm listening. I grew up in the marching band, pep band and symphonic bands at Covington High School, and when you have a director like the late, great Mark Milach to learn from, you learn to love and appreciate the sound.

Tell us about your faith.

I was raised attending Benson Chapel Methodist Church outside of Covington, Ind. But then I moved to Danville after college. I lost a friend in a house fire in 1990 who was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. That was the first funeral I had ever gone to that didn't make me feel like he was just dead and that was it. I think that is when I realized there is more to this God of ours, and I have been pursuing him ever since. So when I got married, we wanted to raise our kids attending St. Paul's Grade School and later Schlarman. I changed churches and became a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, thinking they had something special going on. My faith did grow, but I was aching to learn more. Then my Aunt Betty invited me to attend the Second Church of Christ Easter service at the David S. Palmer Arena, and they sang the same upbeat, inspirational music that I was hearing on WBGL. I was hooked.

Tell us about your family.

You can ask anyone, the loves of my life are my kids. My daughter, Brooke Kuchefski, just graduated from Illinois College, and my son, Chris Kuchefski, is about to head to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. I am in awe of my daughter when she takes the stage. She didn't learn that from me; I am very thankful of those that helped mold her into the stage presence she is. As far as my son goes, I never missed a game, whether it was soccer or basketball. He made himself known and gave his best. He also had some great coaches that saw something in him that I'm not even sure he saw in himself.

What time do you get up?

I am not a morning person, so my alarm doesn't go off until it has to, so my mornings start at 6:30 a.m. Getting up at 6:30 gives me time to start dinner in the crockpot or unload the dishwasher. I love Saturday mornings because, other then if my mom calls me too early, it's the only day I'm not woken up by an alarm. I get to sit and sip my coffee, reading or catching up on the news.

What is your most treasured possession?

My daughter Brooke was given a cross that was blessed by Pope John Paul when the church took a trip to Rome, when she was in kindergarten. I have it on a chain along with heart-shaped pendants that have my kids' names engraved on them. I'll probably be buried wearing it. I figure, on this earth, you don't get much closer to God than through the pope, so it's pretty holy. My second treasured possession is my dad's military dog tag; it hangs in my car. My dad would have liked to have made the military his career, but he chose to make a family with my mom instead. I'm the middle child of five kids. My dad was my hero; he taught me how to fish and swim.