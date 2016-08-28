John Roska: Counting by calendar days keeps it simple

Q: I got served with a summons in a small claims matter on a Thursday. It said I had to be in court the following Monday.

I found out that the law says a summons must be served on you three days before any court date. If there's not three business days between Thursday and Monday, how could the summons be legal?

A: Because you count calendar days, not business days. You got three full calendar days, between getting served on Thursday and the Monday court date, so the summons was OK.

If you only counted business days, it would be tricky to figure out what the deadline was after being served with the 30-day summons that's used in most civil cases. Counting by calendar days keeps things simple.

Part of the Illinois "Statute on Statutes" explains how to measure time periods set out in laws. It starts out by saying "the time which any act provided by law is to be done shall be computed by excluding the first day and including the last."

So you don't count the day you get a summons, or whatever else triggers a deadline, like a five-day notice for nonpayment of rent. That assures full, complete days to meet your deadline.

The Statute of Statutes says that, after excluding that first day, the last day that you count out is your deadline — "unless the last day is a Saturday or Sunday or is a holiday." In that case, it doesn't count, and you keep going until the next weekday or nonholiday.

As the statute puts it, if "the day succeeding such Saturday, Sunday or holiday is also a Saturday or a Sunday then such succeeding days shall also be excluded."

That's when business days matter — when the legal deadline to do something falls on a non-business day. Then the deadline is extended to the next business day.

Take, for example, a 30-day summons you're served on Aug. 4. You exclude that first day, and you start counting with Aug. 5.

In 2016, the 30th full day after Aug. 4 is Saturday, Sept. 3. Because that and the next two days (Sunday and Labor Day) aren't business days, you get until Tuesday, Sept. 6 to file your response.

Instead of the usual 30 days, this quirk of the calendar gives you 33 days to file your response.

NOTE: One court case says the above only applies to deadlines you have to compute. If the deadline or due date is a specific date — like the first of the month — computing isn't necessary. Then the deadline is simply the specified date.

That case somewhat surprisingly said that even though Jan. 1 was a holiday, rent due on the first must be paid Jan. 1. The due date was not extended to the next business day, because no computation was necessary.

The rent payment received on the next business day may not have triggered a late fee, because of a grace period, but it was still late, and counted as a breach of the lease.

John Roska is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. You can send your questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820. Questions may be edited for space.