Library events, Aug. 28-Sept. 4, 2016

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

From 1:30 to 5 p.m. today at the main library's FriendShop Bookstore, buy used books for $1 per bagful at this month's Tag Bag Sale.

From 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the main library, teens are invited to stop by for snacks and fun.

At 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the main library, kids 3 to 5, accompanied by a caregiver, can attend Ready, Set, Read, featuring stories, music and movement.

From 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids can experiment with a technology project after school during the free Tech 4 Kids fall series.

From 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday at the main library, check out the En Garde! Sword Fighting Demo, sponsored by the Champaign/Urbana Meyer Freifechter Guild.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, explore novels behind recent motion pictures at UFL Reads! The Book is Better! This month, we will read and discuss "A Walk in the Woods" by Bill Bryson.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the library will be represented at a food truck rally at the Urbana Civic Center. Library employees will DJ the event and highlight the UFL record collection.

At 11:15 a.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, Prairie Breezes will kick off a new season with Jene Rene Balekita and Bomoyi. Enjoy African rhythms with flavors of gospel, jazz and Congolese rumba.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

From 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in the children's area, little ones 24 months old and younger, accompanied by a caregiver, can attend Wee Wigglers, featuring songs and stories.

From 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the children's area, kids 2 to 6, accompanied by a caregiver, can attend Preschool Pals, featuring picture books, movement and music, and early literacy games.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.