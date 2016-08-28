The Reluctant Townie: Cloudy with a chance of footwear

You wake up in an alley behind the old Jolly Roger, not knowing what day it is, or how you got there. Aside from a buttery film that blankets your tongue with unforgiving efficiency, your mouth tastes like how an old fisherman looks.

Gnawed corncobs litter your vicinity, one is clutched in your fist, medias res. You blink against the daylight. A constant, high-frequency tone drones in your ears.

You sit up wearily, letting the sunlight flood in and causing your pupils to contract to take in the scene.

There are others just like you — waking up now, dazed and confused. Everywhere the eye can see, sweet corn is sprinkled among the bodies, like confetti waiting to be swept up after the big dance.

How did you get here? What happened? What was the last thing you could recall ... ?

It's while focusing your thoughts that you notice the odd state of your shoes. It appears the toes have been blown out, leaving large, gaping wounds in the fabric of the sneakers, the fringes blackened and burnt, wisps of smoke trailing into the morning air. You wiggle your toes; they're all there. But your socks aren't, and that's when it hits you.

Where you were ... When it happened ...

The Smash Mouth concert at the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival, stage left, in front of the speaker stack. Steve Harwell, forever Smash Mouth frontman and Guy Fieri doppelganger, had taken the stage to a thunderous roar that was the culmination of weeks of mounting excitement.

As the euphoria of seeing the band that had not one, but two, songs on the "Shrek" soundtrack (for free, within walking distance of your home) overcame you, you experienced the distinct sensation that Champaign-Urbana had reached its peak. Times would never be better than they were at this very moment.

You had missed Smash Mouth during their arena-touring heyday (although you still own a physical copy of "Fush Yu Mang," despite many beer-money-raising trips to the used record store in your 20s), and you regretfully failed to make the trip when they played the Windy City Ribfest in the aughts. But now they had worked their way down the food pyramid of municipal harvest celebrations to the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival.

It was fate, pure and simple. The only thing that could have made this victory taste any sweeter was if it had happened 19 years ago.

Chicago could have its Lollapalooza. Austin could have South by Southwest. Because the 'Paign had Smash Mouth, for one night only, and the feeling in the air was so electric, you might as well be walking on the sun.

As guitarist Greg Camp began the iconic, syncopated strumming that the audience had come to know from years of blasting it in minivans on the way to peewee soccer tournaments, the fervor reached a boiling point.

Dum-DINK! Dum-Dum-DINK DINK! Dum-DINK! Dum-Dum-DINK DINK!

"SOMEBODY ONCE TOLD ME, THE WORLD WAS GONNA ROLL ME," Harwell began. "I AIN'T THE SHARPEST TOOL IN THE SHEEEEED."

You felt a tingling sensation in your feet, 'twas but a faint tremor.

"WELL, THE YEARS START COMING AND THEY DON'T STOP COMING! FED TO THE RULES AND I HIT THE GROUND RUNNIN'!"

The tingling sensation had not stopped coming either; it had only escalated in intensity and was now making your feet sweat, as if you were submerged ankle-deep in lava.

"YOU'LL NEVER KNOW IF YOU DON'T GO! YOU'LL NEVER SHINE IF YOU DON'T GLOW! HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR!"

And with that, the sensation pulsated on the first note of the chorus, thrusting your socks downward from your ankles and blowing them clean off your feet.

There was a monstrous tearing sound, too large and too terrible to have come from your New Balance sneakers alone, and suddenly the stage lights were blotted out as a swarm of socks flew overhead, cresting in a great wave, and showering down upon Steve Harwell.

"YES," exclaimed Harwell, his sunglasses falling from his face and exposing jubilant, bulging eyes. "ALL OF YOUR SOCKS ARE BELONGS TO US!"

The socks began to form a whirlwind around the band. Harwell held out his hand and the sock swarm seemed to obey his will. He directed the whirlwind to swirl furiously around the stage and lift it into the air.

The force from the whirlwind flung concertgoers upward like so many lotto balls during a televised drawing.

"GOOOOOOODNIGHT, DES MOINES!" shouted Harwell as the band crescendoed, both sonically, and in physical space.

"This ... is ... Urbana!" shouted someone twisting furiously in the vortex around the stage.

But Harwell didn't seem to hear; he was too occupied stuffing handfuls of socks from the swirling tornado into 40-gallon Hefty bags.

"AFTER THE SHOW, DON'T FORGET TO VISIT THE SMASH MOUTH USED SOCK EMPORIUM LOCATED NEXT TO THE RING TOSS, FOR ALL YOUR FOOTWEAR NEEDS! A HUNDRED PERCENT OF PROCEEDS GO TO OUR MORTGAGES!"

And with that, the stage rocketed into the space, to someday touch down again at a state fair in Nebraska or a bean festival in Michigan.

But Urbana would never be the same.

Ryan Jackson always doubles down on socks at a rock show, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.