Susan McKinney: Mystery will keep you flipping pages

In "The Woman in Cabin 10," Ruth Ware has written a modern mystery that keeps you hanging until the very end.

Laura Blacklock is a journalist for a travel magazine. She's never made it very far in her business, and she hopes to move upward someday.

Her pregnant boss passes to her a juicy assignment; take a cruise with a select group of people on a rich noble businessman's new yacht. His vessel, Aurora Borealis, is a small liner, with only 10 cabins, and it is very expensive to book. He's hoping to open a new business venture for the wealthy with exclusive cruises. Lord Richard Bollmer is a very successful businessman who married a wealthy heiress, and they live the life of luxury.

Laura, or Lo, as she likes to be called, is excited about the chance to prove she can handle bigger jobs for the magazine.

Lo, settled into Cabin 9, meets up with the rest of the party — several photojournalists, travel magazine journalists, food critics and a couple of wealthy would-be investors, as well as the host and hostess.

Lo is carrying baggage of her own. Just before she was to leave for her trip, she was robbed, and the thief locked her in her bedroom. It seems Lo suffers from anxiety attacks from claustrophobia. She was unable to sleep for three nights before her trip.

After meeting everyone over dinner, the boat settles down for the night. Lo wakes to odd sounds coming from her veranda (yes, each cabin has a private veranda).

She hears a large splash and rushes to the door. She thinks she sees someone sinking below the surface and sees what she thinks looks like a blood smear on the the glass of the veranda of Cabin 10.

Contacting security, she quickly finds out that no one is booked in Cabin 10, and when they open the door, there is nothing in Cabin 10, despite the fact that Lo had a met a woman there previously while borrowing mascara.

Did she see what she thought she saw? Is she really delusional because of her own trauma?

Most of the crew thinks she is overwrought from her own experience and had too much to drink and imagined it.

You'll have to read the book to find out what happens.

With this being her second novel, the author has really gotten the art of suspenseful writing down. Characters are well-developed, and as Lo, you start to see everyone as a bad person. Was there a murder? It's very reminiscent of an Agatha Christie novel with the limited number of people and a remote location.

I read it in one sitting; it was so good, I could not put it down.

Susan McKinney is the librarian at the St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library. She received her master's in library science from the University of Illinois. She came here from Indiana for graduate school and fell in love with the area. She has lived here ever since. She is an avid reader and enjoys mystery, suspense, fantasy and action novels.