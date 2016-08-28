Try to keep up

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Judy Snyder has been leading a low-impact aerobics class for seniors in Urbana since the mid-1980s. One longtime participant says the group is 'more like a family.' Image

URBANA — Every day Judy Snyder gets up at 4 a.m., power walks for 2 or more miles and returns home to stretch and work her abdomen and back muscles.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays she also plans the choreography for her early — 8 a.m. — low-impact aerobics class at the Phillips Recreation Center in Urbana.

There the longtime aerobics instructor often stands at the door to greet her students — actually they're devotees.

Some of them, among them Pauline Mak, have been with her for 30 years or more. Mak began taking the class when Snyder began teaching it in October 1986.

"Same teacher. Same class," she said. "I've grown with Judy. We've matured together. It's a good time, and I really enjoy it.

"It's the only aerobics class I've done. Ever since I found Judy, I haven't left."

Pat Knowles, retired head of the University of Illinois Department of Dance, recently discovered Snyder's class. She won't be leaving any time soon either.

She called Snyder a rare gem.

"She's seasoned," Knowles said. "She's almost like a nun in terms of her devotion to the class and her belief in it and the way she reaches people through it. I think she loves what she does and I think it's sound in terms of the class."

Students like the class because Snyder's choreography for each class is different. Her students also like that she uses tapes of '50s, '60s and '70s music, formatted for exercise classes.

Most of the up to 40 people on the roster are retired or nearing retirement. Some have had surgeries; the low-impact aerobics help them bounce back, Knowles said.

"It's just good moving — good exercise for the heart and joyful living," the retired dance professor said.

Matching T-shirts

Elsie Hedgspeth, the Urbana Park District's fitness and wellness coordinator, said Snyder's class is one of the most popular at the district.

"Judy's extremely popular among her students," she said. "They had matching T-shirts made, for heaven's sake, and trust me, Judy doesn't like a fuss made about her."

The T-shirts read, "Judy's class for life."

"It's especially adorable come holiday time here," Hedgspeth continued, "when you see the class participants bring in gifts for the teacher, like elementary school."

They also collect cash for their beloved instructor.

"Every year at Christmas-time I'm always shocked by the money they gather to give me as a bonus," Snyder said. "I'm just embarrassed and humbled.

"I just adore everyone in there and have such a good time exercising with them. I just have so much admiration for the people in my class."

Some of her students are in their 80s.

"They're just wonderfully fit," their teacher said. "It amazes me to see them in motion. It's a wonderful thing. It speaks to what we can all do if we're persistent."

And she feels strongly motivated to motivate them to move — and she's not controlling or rigid about the way they do it.

"It doesn't have to be on the right foot all the time," she said. "Just go in the same direction of the class. I like that they come and can adapt to their limitations yet feel comfortable doing what they can."

Grace Schoedel, 81, has taken the class for 15 years. She enjoys it because it's not too fast or hard on the body.

"You only realize after you finish the workout, 'Gee, you were working pretty hard,'" the retired Urbana Free Library staff member said.

Not boring

Snyder starts her 55-minute class with 25 to 30 minutes of aerobic exercises "intensely" targeted to the cardiovascular system.

She follows that with strength training, stretching and a "little smattering of yoga and Pilates at the end."

"I try to mix it up. People have to have a little bit of fun or they wouldn't come," she said. "If it was boring or the same thing, I wouldn't come time after time."

As she leads the class, the petite Snyder, with her hair knotted on top of her head, calls out directions, in a steady stream, through a head set:

"We're pushing. Left. Roll with me. Chug it up. Kick across. High. High. High. Come to me.

"Around the room. Here we come. Take a turn. Pick up the two step. Come on up. Hang on with me. We're halfway there. We're two-stepping."

In the background a medley tape plays the Beach Boys singing, "Baby, baby, do you want to dance." At times the students appear to be dancing.

"That's part of the lure for many," Snyder said. "They feel that what they're doing is better than a calisthenic boot camp, which isn't bad, especially for younger people."

Knowles, the dancer, smiles throughout the entire class. She's not enjoying just the physicality of it.

"We almost always end seated in a prayerful yoga position," she said. "There's a wonderful feeling of connectedness and the spiritual."

A family

As the unofficial class secretary, Schoedel helps keep the students connected outside of class, maintaining a list of their email addresses and phone numbers.

"If somebody is doing something special they want the class to know about they send it to me and I send it out to the group," she said. "We send each other cards if somebody is ill. We just make it more like a family instead of just a class."

After one former class member was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's, some of Snyder's students donated to the Alzheimer's Association. Several have walked in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, taking place again Sept. 10 at Centennial Park in Champaign.

"The whole group is a community because we've been working together for so long," said Gloria Rainer, who's taken the class for 15 years.

"If anybody is ill or absent, we're interested."

She believes Snyder is what keeps people coming back.

"When we have a sub we're all disappointed," Rainer said.

That doesn't happen often, said Rosalyn Schwartz, a retired UI art professor who described Snyder as professional and "utterly consistent" in her teaching.

"She's missed just one class in the 12 years I've been here," Schwartz said.

Exercise pioneer

Before she began teaching for the Urbana Park District, Snyder taught exercise classes for Parkland College and the Champaign County YMCA.

Up to a year and a half ago she also led a low-impact aerobics class at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Champaign.

"I got tired of having to be accountable for four days a week," she said. "I need more time at home. I just like to piddle more."

A "townie," she's an alumna (maiden name Ray) of Champaign, now Central, High School and lives in west Champaign with her husband, Steve Snyder.

She started her aerobics career by taking a class at the YMCA, then on Church Street. She took more classes and became a certified aerobics instructor "a long, long time ago."

"I started when there weren't even aerobics shoes available," she said. She and many of her students had them custom-made by a Chicago firm. Then Champaign Surplus started selling trainers and Body N' Sole, an athletic shoe and apparel shop, opened in Champaign in 1978.

Snyder was among that store's first customers. She used to run "for years and years."

"In fact, I was walking and jogging and running back when people used to stare at you," she said.

Possibly because of overuse or incorrect use of her body over time, Snyder has arthritis. But she believes exercise helps.

"By that I mean if I didn't it would be worse," she said. "I also battle asthma. We all have issues. You just drive right through if you can. Any kind of exercise makes you better even if it's just your psyche."

Give it a try

Anyone can try out nearly any Urbana Park District fitness class for free throughout the year. And from Monday through Friday, people are welcome to take any class, for as often as they want during those days, for free.

"Every season before we launch a new schedule we do a free week and that is what this coming week is," said Elsie Hedgspeth, the district's fitness and wellness coordinator.

"They could come to Judy's class all three days next week for free if they want to check it out. Everything on our schedule except for tai chi is free next week."