Chelsey Byers/Family Life: Have you prepared Vial of Life in case of emergency?

By Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker

When you live and work in a community you learn about various local programs. When you move to a new community it is hard to relearn about all of the things that you once knew about your previous community. However, with time, you start to learn and discover the contacts for certain services and what your new community offers. One can never know it all; but, we can always keep our eyes and ears open. Today I want to share about a program that you may or may not know about called the Vial of Life program.

I first heard of a similar program when I lived in Kankakee County, they called it File of Life. It was spearheaded in that community by their sheriff's office. Here in Champaign County, Parish Nurses with sponsorship from Carle Foundation are promoting the program to those that they can reach.

The program is one that anyone can partake in whether they belong to a parish or not. You could get a Vial of Life kit from a local Parish Nurse or find the information online. However, you could really create your own with some basic information about what you need.

First, let's start with a little history about the program. In doing some research I found that the word LIFE, in Vial of Life, stands for Lifesaving Information for Emergencies. I had never heard that LIFE was an acronym. But it makes complete sense because that is exactly what this program is all about. It is having your necessary information prepared and ready to go in the event of an emergency.

Something else I learned in doing research about this program is there is a Vial of Life Project Charity and they have not copyrighted the name so local agencies can sponsor their own Vial/File of Life program. Though this program is often encouraged for older adults, it is a great program for anyone in the family.

What exactly is the program? It is really pretty simple. You have a Medical Data Form that you fill out that includes your name, address, age, emergency contacts and health care info including:

— Health care plan/policy

— Hospital preference

— Doctor's name/phone

— Allergies

— Medications (dosage, where they are in home)

— Major illnesses

— Past Medical History (make sure to include anything you would want someone to know — if you have a pacemaker, etc.)

— Blood type

— Have you signed a donor card?

— Do you have a living will? (If yes, attach)

— Do you have a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate), a MOST (Medical Order for Scope of Treatment) or a POLST (Physician Order for Life Sustaining Treatment) from your doctor?

— A place to date when you last filled it out or revised it

Some programs may have more or less info on the Medical Data Form.

This piece of paper is then folded up and placed in either a prescription bottle on the top shelf of the refrigerator or placed on the outside of the refrigerator in a clear plastic sandwich bag where an emergency responder can go directly to it and know what it is, grab it and go. It should be clearly marked with a label; it can be a label from the Vial of Life program or one that you create yourself, just as long as it catches someone's attention in the event of an emergency.

There are other items that you could include in your Vial/File of Life in addition to the actual medical information:

— DNR/MOST/POLST

— Health Care Power of Attorney (HCPOA), which defines who can make health decisions on your behalf in the event you cannot express your own wishes

— Recent picture of yourself

— Anything else that you think could be pertinent information in the event of an emergency

The Vial of Life form is a useful way to keep all your medical information in one place. It is important to revisit the form and update it as health changes or prescriptions change. You could even make a copy of the form and carry one with you in your wallet/purse and your glove compartment in your car. Then you will always have your important medical information with you in the event of an emergency.

If you want to obtain a Vial of Life and you belong to local parish, ask your parish nurse. If you don't, no worries, you can download the form from the internet or simply write out the necessary items on a sheet of paper and place them in a marked bag on the front of your refrigerator as previously mentioned. I will also upload a version that I have to my Family Files blog.

To read more family life topics visit the statewide family life blog Family Files go.illinois.edu/familyfiles. For more information on family life-related topics and programs, visit our local University of Illinois Extension website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/cfiv/ or contact Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker at 217-333-7672 or at clbyers@illinois.edu.