My Amish Home: This summer weather needs to make up its mind

"Ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, And my servant whom I have chosen: that ye may know and believe me, and understand that I am he. Before me, there was no God formed; neither shall there be after me. I, even I, am the Lord, and beside me there is no savior. I have declared, and have saved, and I have showed, when there was no strange god among you; therefore, ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, that I am God." Isaiah 43:10-12

On this Wednesday afternoon as I write, it is very warm and humid. On Monday and Tuesday, I actually wore a sweatshirt to go to work. It was that chilly.

It kind of seems like maybe it will clear off overhead, but, around the edges, it still looks rainy.

It is another one of those days when you really don't know; one minute, the sun breaks through, and the next, it looks like a storm could break.

I was actually kind of hoping for a mild, summer thunderstorm. I just felt like I needed that — a cleansing, maybe. Notice I said "mild." I don't really like if it's really windy and fiercely stormy.

Monday was so very beautiful — after I had my news(less!)letter written and my mail stuff done. I really should have worked on "The Quilt," but it was so nice, the weeds in the garden beckoned. So I donned my gardening self and went out to soak up the lovely sunshine while making the garden look better. But does it?!

It looks too much like fall. I eyed my sickly, anemic-looking tomato plants and decided they've got to go. So all I have left is one lone pepper plant that is keeping company with a couple of beads of cabbage. The pepper plant has one pepper on it. I'm hoping it will turn red — maybe if I would embarrass it?!

Oh, I have several ground plants. Otherwise, my part is cleared off and tilled. My mom's tomato plants look healthy. The tomatoes are a tad slow ripening.

Mine were so bad, the worms didn't even bother them. Daughter Rachel picked off at least a dozen from my mom's plants the other day.

I brought my beets in and canned those, and this past Tuesday, I made some pickled beets and some just plain.

Which reminds me, the pickled-beets recipe in last week's column didn't have the sugar amount listed. It was supposed to be 1/2 cup sugar.

Anyway, husband Erwin didn't go to work Monday and Tuesday. He had a sinus infection, sore throat, felt like something the dogs dragged in and the cats won't eat, or the other way around, whatever. Nevertheless, he felt awful. About the only good thing was that I didn't have to leave to go get him, so that really freed me up to get a lot more done.

So on Tuesday, as soon as I got back from my cleaning job, I decided to get the laundry done. And you know, as the saying goes, haste makes waste. I wanted to get the laundry done so I could get on with canning the beets.

Well, the first dumb thing I did was fill the rinse tub with totally hot water. Yes, all hot water! Not wanting to just send it down the drain, I used it.

I put the first load of towels in the spinner, spun them out, hung them up and came in. Then I noticed that the agitator of the machine was not in gear.

So I put it in gear, let it wash while I read a page or two (or chapter) in my book, then I opened the machine and ... nothing there! Groan! So I put some stuff in there and read again for a while.

I tell you what — I was skeptical about canning the beets. What if I use salt instead of sugar? Or cayenne pepper instead of cinnamon? But everything worked out OK. I had a half-pint left over, which we sampled. Hubby likes them, but I think they have just a tad too much spice.

Has anyone tried the chicken snack sticks made by Central Poultry Processing? Those things are fit! They have regular, sweet teriyaki and jalapeno cheddar. You can get them at Family Health Foods or Shady Crest.

Husband Erwin likes them for his break at work. Not only are they very, very tasty, they are real food, not junk. The regular ones contain MSG.

In closing, be careful what you think; your thoughts are heard in heaven.

Here is a very simple recipe for an easy after-school snack. Even the kids could make it.

Butter Brickle Bars

Saltine crackers

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 cups chocolate chips

Line a cookie sheet with tin foil. Place a single layer of saltine crackers on sheet. Cook butter and brown sugar for 3 minutes. Pour on crackers.

Bake for 5 minutes at 400 degrees. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chocolate chips. Wait 2 minutes, then spread chocolate chips evenly over butter and sugar layer. Cool and cut into pieces.

(You can get creative with the ingredients of this recipe; try Ritz crackers and Heath Milk Chocolate Toffee Bits, for example.)