Welcoming apple season with pork chops

Apple season is just around the corner, so my husband and I decided to enjoy one of our favorite fall meals a little early: pork chops with Granny Smith apples.

I bought a big bag of dried de arbol chiles for making bloody Mary mix this summer, and had a boatload left over. We've been trying them in various dishes — and were shocked when they made a great, spicy impression on this fall favorite.

Fair warning: The chiles are hot, so if someone in your family balks at the idea of eating spicy pork chops with apples, go easy. But when you serve the final result with crunchy fresh apples, I hope you'll enjoy the diverse flavors as much as we did. This meal would go well with rice or spaetzle.

Spicy Pork Chops and Apples

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 Granny Smith apple, cored, peeled and chopped

6 pork chops

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

salt and pepper to taste

3 dried de arbol chiles (or more to taste)

1 Granny Smith apple, cored and julienned with peel still on

Add olive oil to a large skillet and start sauteing peeled apples over low heat. Season pork chops with a light dusting of granulated garlic, salt and pepper. Add to pan. Crumble dried peppers and add to pan. Cover and cook pork chops to a safe temperature (145 degrees). Remove pieces of dried pepper and serve with julienned apples.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.