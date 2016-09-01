Rich Warren: Faster internet speeds available -- for a price

Like a tortoise rousing itself from a nap, U.S. internet speeds gradually accelerate. Businesses and some home users pay a premium for more bandwidth and higher speeds than the basic speeds offered by internet service providers (ISPs).

For most people it makes little difference whether a file downloads in 30 seconds or a minute.

Standard speeds suffice for most high-definition streaming video. Only streaming 4K video requires greater bandwidth.

At the same time, you can never have too much of a good thing, such as internet bandwidth, which is correlated with speed.

In the Chicago area, Comcast recently began a trial offering 1 gigabyte per second speeds to many customers. That permits downloading a 5 GB HD movie in 40 seconds.

Most standard basic internet speeds would require 5-15 minutes. However, there's no such thing as a free lunch. Comcast charges $140 per month for 1 GB service, plus taxes and fees.

Comcast feels Google breathing down its cable spine in upping its speeds. Google promises to deploy gigabyte service in more and more areas of the country over the next couple of years. Generally, Google charges less than Comcast and AT&T.

Also, a new technology that should be available next year may allow gigabyte speeds using conventional telephone lines.

Beware of internet service providers bearing gifts. AT&T now charges a premium in some areas if you don't wish it to spy on you. Otherwise, AT&T will collect everything it can about how you use the internet and sell it to the highest bidder.

For example, Kansas City AT&T's "Gigapower Internet Preferences" program offers a $30 discount on its fiber service if you "let us use your individual Web browsing information, like the search terms you enter and the web pages you visit, to tailor ads and offers to your interests."

Even AT&T users with plain vanilla U-verse may soon pay a surcharge to maintain their privacy.

Comcast decided that if AT&T could charge to not snoop on you, it could as well.

Comcast recently informed the FCC it also was interested in charging a privacy premium, although it has yet to do so. Needless to say, this could be very profitable.

George Orwell may have been off by four decades in titling his book "1984," but he was prescient when it comes to being watched, whether by big business and/or the government.

By 2024 you'll be lucky if everything you do online isn't tracked and sold. That's why I love subscribing to the paper edition of this newspaper. If I bought the paper at the drugstore with cash, no one would ever know that I read the paper. Nobody knows which articles I read.

One of the most popular current TV brands, Vizio, appeared out of nowhere at the Consumer Electronics Show 14 years ago. I attended Vizio's debut press conference and scoffed at yet another unneeded secondary brand.

How wrong I was.

Vizio, an American-based company manufactured in the Far East, turned out to be a very good quality, budget-priced TV, with high sales. It often ranks No. 1 in smart TV sales. On July 26, Vizio founder and CEO William Wang announced the sale of the company to the Chinese company LeEco.

He claimed that Vizio's offices would remain in the U.S. Since little is known about LeEco quality, whether Vizio will retain its position or decline, remains to be seen. LeEco calls itself a "pioneering internet ecosystem company," stating that it "provides breakthrough experiences through an open, integrated ecosystem enabled by its Internet and cloud platform.

LeEco develops intelligent hardware that serves as the interface to connect individuals, interact with them and to enrich their lives through premium content and applications."

That's a mighty mouthful. It's huge in China, but little known elsewhere.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.