Religion calendar, Sept. 2-8, 2016

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit.

Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

Events

— Youth Quake. 4 p.m. Saturday, Salem Baptist Church, 500 E. Park St., C. "Shaking & Shaping the foundation of Our Youth." "Keep'n it 100," Boys 2 Men Rap Session with Pastor Willie D. Brown of Faith United Baptist Church, O'Fallon. "Keep it All the Way REAL," Sista Girl Rap Session with Tyra J. "Heaven" Suggs, actress/psalmist and GEMS, chief executive officer. Praise and worship with Steward S. Stiles, praise and worship leader, St. Louis, Mo., and Bernard McKenzie Jr., national gospel recording artist, Chicago. Gospel Night at Apollo directly after the Youth Quake. Call 550-5568, 390-3756 or 356-8176.

— St. Mary's Church Labor Day celebration. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday and noon to 3 p.m. Monday, St. Mary's Church, Westville. An antique car cruise-in, Saturday. Music by Fredrick/Moses Duo ('70s and '80s music) at 5 p.m., Brat Pack Band at 7 p.m., on the church parking lot, Sunday. Food available for purchase each day, including a pork loin sandwich meal on Monday in the Parish Hall or under the tent for $7. Raffle drawing for $25,000 and other cash drawings, 3 p.m. Monday. Raffle tickets $35/each or three for $100. Call 267-3334.

— Habitat Interfaith Build Ceremonial Kickoff. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 1203 W. Beslin, U. Habitat for Humanity is celebrating 25 years in 2017. In recognition of this, Habitat plans to build two homes in Urbana with the financial and interfaith support from community churches, temples, mosques and houses of worship. On Sept. 11, participating faith groups and community supporters are invited to attend the ceremonial "kick-off" of these two homes. More information at cuhabitat.org.

— Community Appreciation Sunday. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11, Apostolic Life, 2107 N. High Cross Road, Urbana. Law enforcement/first responders/public servants will be honored. Special guest speakers will include Anthony Cobb, Champaign chief of police, and Mike Dilley, fire investigator and former Urbana fire chief. There will also be a special tribute in commemoration of Sept. 11, 2001.

— Countdown for Operation Christmas Child Collection Week. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, Danville Alliance Church, 2509 N. Bowman Ave. Resource fair at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.. Dessert available. Call Loretta Auvil at 390-9533.

— Danville Zone Fall Rally. 9 a.m. Sept. 20, Peace Lutheran Church, Thomasboro. Opening devotions by the Rev. Bell. The rally features the Rev. Terry Strom, associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran, Bloomington, and has a special focus in the areas of missions. Business meeting conducted by zone president Debbie Lammle. The public in invited. For information, contact Ronda Scott, rondasc21@yahoo.com.

— Field trip to Green Team Summit. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 25, The Field Museum in Chicago. The summit is hosted by Faith in Place. Bus transportation is provided. Free, but reservations required at tinyurl.com/GreenSummit2016. Call493-5046.

Food, fundraisers

Food distribution:

— Catholic Charities' Tolono Food Pantry. 9 to 11 a.m. every Friday and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday (excluding holidays) at St. Patrick Catholic Church's east entrance, 212 E. Washington St., Tolono. Call 689-1427.

— Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church Sack Lunch Ministry. 9 a.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays; use office entrance at 208 W. University St., C. Free sack lunches. Visit EmmanuelMemorialEpiscopal.org.

— Wesley Food Pantry at Parkland College. 10 a.m. to noon first and third Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, Parkland College "S" Building, Champaign. Open to public. 344-1120, wesleypantry.org or email info@wesleypantry.org.

— 76th Annual Homecoming Chicken Fry-Fall Festival. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, St. Lawrence Parish Center, Penfield. Dinner prices: Adult, $10; children, $5. Raffle tickets on sale: Prizes total $1,800.

— New parishioner welcome dinner. 6:15 p.m. Sept. 11, St. Matthew Parish Center, Feeney Hall, 1303 Linconshire Drive, C. Held following the 5:15 p.m. Mass. To register, contact Mary Knight at 359-4224 or email mlknight@stmatt.net.

Music

— Gospel and country music. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pavilion, Hale Park, Philo. Featuring Marvin Lee and guest performers, with all proceeds going to Salt & Light. Bring a lawn chair. The Philo Firemen will sell pork chop sandwiches, and the Sidney Moo Mobile will have ice cream. Call 493-4177.

— Music Fest. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11, Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2200 County Road 900 East, C. Rousing and inspirational worship with music, featuring the church's Praise Band and Gospel Girls, led by Alex Scott and Katie Stout. Information at MtVernon-umc.org or email mecthmpsn@gmail.com.

SPEAKERS

— Pastor and first lady honored. Services, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Salem Baptist Church, 500 E. Park St., C. A series of festivities honoring the Rev. Dr. Claude E. Shelby Sr. and first lady, Sis Montrula Shelby, for 35 years of pastoral service to Salem Baptist Church begin Sunday with guest preachers, the Rev. Willie D. Brown of Faith United Baptist Church, O'Fallon, in the morning and the Rev. Rickey Parks of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Champaign, in the afternoon. Theme: "A Labour of Love, Hebrews 6:10."

WORKSHOPS/CLASSES

— Disaster response Lutheran Early Response Team training. Registration, 8 a.m.; class, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. Presented by Central Illinois Lutheran Disaster Response. Class fee $35. To register, go to cidlcms.org/LERT.Urbana.9.10.2016.pdf.

— Stop Being Dysfunctional — Forever. 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 7 through Oct. 5, Bible Education Center, Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana. Call 367-2100 or bibleeducationcenter.org for information.

— Faith Applied to Modern Living: Is it Possible? 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8 and 15, Bible Education Center, Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana. Andy Bilello, Maryland (via long distance learning). Putting our faith into action when many around us have given up on faith will be explored. Free. Call 367-2100 or bibleeducationcenter.org for information.

Miscellaneous

— Rescue Us Meeting. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 Frazier, Georgetown. Do you or someone you love have an addiction controlling your life? Transportation and child care provided. Call 662-2106, 474-2306 or 274-0333.

— GriefShare. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16, Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, C. Workbook fee, $15. Call 351-3019 or email sbates@meadow.org.

— "This Changes Everything." 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Channing-Murray Foundation, 1209 W. Oregon St., U. The Prairie Group of the Illinois Chapter of Sierra Club invites you to a screening of Naomi Klein's film. Refreshments will be served and after the movie there will be discussion of ways we can respond. Free and open to all.

— Guarding the Truth: A Community Bible Study. Resumes at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and continues for five weeks at the WBGL studio in Champaign. No charge for the class. Registration is requested. Email us at info@guardingthetruth.org or visit our website guardingthetruth.org or call/text 493-6151.