Bob Swisher: Friend digs up memorable poster

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette This poster promoted a show by Allan Sherman at the Assembly Hall.

It all seems to come together. Wayne Hecht, the retired director of the Assembly Hall (now the State Farm Center), called and asked me to stop by his house. He said that he had a gift for me.

Wayne, now 87, and his wife, Jeri, are starting to downsize. They're not in a hurry, but their daughter was in town, so they thought they would take advantage of her visit to put her to work and see what she and her husband might want.

That started the search and produced the finding of a poster promoting the appearance of Allan Sherman at the Assembly Hall more than 50 years ago. The 22-by-28-inch poster is 14 ply and silk-screened in red and black.

The first act at the Assembly Hall was the Ice Capades, which furnished its own publicity and advertising.

Sherman was the second act. My small firm, The Swish Shop, handled the printed material for the show. I designed and printed the posters, handbills, tickets and ads. We printed 100 two-color posters with my design and Nick Bridges' illustration of Sherman.

We found out later that he used our art and design for other appearances.

We silk-screened the posters by hand, one color at a time, and glued easels on the back of 50 of them. They were scattered all over the house, because we did not have a dryer and it required about four to six hours for the paint to dry before we could print the second color.

My shop at that time was in a small addition to my parents' house, and the print shop was in the basement.

Silk-screen paint was, at the time, lacquer-based and smelled horrible. It took two days to print the posters, and my folks had to live through that smell for about a week. They did not like Sherman forever.

It seemed appropriate to write about this poster now since the State Farm Center is about to reopen following a vast remodeling project.

Thanks, Wayne.

Danville event

I received an email from Julie Schackmann of Cornerstore Antiques in Danville, letting me know about an event on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Douglas Park pavilion.

The event is called 2016 Antiques in the Park Country Show.

Besides the vendors, the event will feature food, music and other forms of entertainment. The admission fee is $2. All profits go to the improvement of the Douglas Discovery Garden.

Good antiquing!

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.