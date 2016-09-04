Video: Getting Personal: Beckie Kane » more Videographer: Rick Danzl Hear from University of Illinois grad Beckie Kane, who manages private events and marketing for Big Grove Tavern in Champaign. Our entire interview with the former All-Area volleyball player from Centennial — and world-wide traveler — will appear in Sunday's News-Gazette. Image

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 26-year-old Champaign resident Beckie Kane, the marketing and private event director at Big Grove Tavern in downtown Champaign, chats with The News-Gazette's Paul Wood.

How did you get into this business?

I have always loved the hospitality industry. I started my career at Sun Singer at age 15 and worked there through college, starting as a deli employee and moving up to being a bartender. I was also the front desk attendant at the Hilton Garden Inn during that time and truly honed my communication skills through that position. After graduating from the hospitality management program at the University of Illinois, I landed the banquet manager position at the Champaign Country Club, where I worked with a wide variety of clients. Now I have had the joy of working at Big Grove Tavern, where I have met many amazing people and gotten to be a part of so many people's celebrations.

What do you like about working at Big Grove?

Big Grove has been my home for two years now, and I enjoy the sense of community with my management team and staff. We are a local restaurant and event center focused on serving our guests and supporting our community.

Where do you see the Champaign restaurant industry going?

I couldn't be more excited for the restaurant industry in Champaign, particularly downtown. I am eager to see more restaurants focused on their specialty and what they do right vs. trying to offer everything for everyone. I believe those that will thrive and survive are those who have a clear vision and push the limits with their menu items and atmosphere. The restaurant industry is truly a challenge that most diners can't begin to understand, a challenge that is also rewarding in so many ways.

What interests you most right now?

I am a music lover of all kinds, and my interests this summer are most focused on some awesome live music festivals my friends and I are headed to over the next few weeks. In my opinion, there is nothing better in this world than a beautiful sunny day spent surrounded by friends listening to live music. I also enjoy doing yoga, both at my home and in a studio. I am very family oriented, so I try to spend as much time as possible with my future family-in-law, as well as my brothers in Chicago — and my fabulous parents — when they come home from their vacation home in Bozeman, Mont.

What is something people don't know about you?

Back in my glory days, I was a part of a state championship basketball team. And I was one heck of a free-throw shooter. Those days are a bit behind me, but I'd challenge anyone to a game of horse. I also pride myself on my pingpong skills. Pingpong is the Kane family sport, and there have been many heated tournaments over the years.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

I consider the relationships in my life my greatest achievements. I strive to be an attentive and loving daughter, friend and fiance.

Where did you grow up? Do you have any interesting family stories?

I was born and raised in Champaign to Jan and Denny Kane, as their youngest and only daughter. I have two fabulous older brothers who are four and six years older than me. One of my favorite family activities we have done over the last few years is the "Kane Family Olympics," where we compete in a number of games, including bowling, bocce ball and archery. It's been a great way to spend the day with my favorite people.

Tell us about your Haiti mission trip with Lutheran Church Ministries.

I had the opportunity to travel to Haiti with my mother, several members of Trinity Lutheran Church and a few friends from other surrounding congregations. During our time in Jacmel, we assisted with some construction projects and connected with those in the community. My favorite part was getting to know all the children and playing game after game of soccer with them. I tried my best to learn about their lives and connect with them on a deep level. I was particularly smitten with a young girl who I learned was deaf and did not speak. She was being bullied and picked on by the other children and I hated to see that. I took this tiny, beautiful girl in my arms and fell in love. She loved to braid my strange blonde hair, climb up my body and smile at me with the cutest row of baby bottom teeth. In subsequent trips, my mother has worked hard to keep an eye on Emmanuela.

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

I am a very sentimental person, and I have a hard time letting go of this —something I'm working on — but I would say my most treasured possessions are those from my grandparents, on both sides. Sadly, none of them are with us now, so I enjoy seeing reminders of them around my home.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

My guilty pleasure is turning up my favorite music and dancing and singing around my house at the top of my lungs.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

I am dying to go to Santorini, Greece, because I adore the blue and white buildings and the lovely water.

What would you order for your last meal?

I would order a 15-course tasting menu by Chef Danny Grant from Chicago, mostly vegetarian items with a few deliciously seared proteins that melt in your mouth. I am a sucker for any pasta dish as well.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

A few of my current favorite bands would be the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nahko & Medicine for the People, String Cheese Incident, Ben Howard, Matisyahu, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Atmosphere, Twiddle, Groundation, Aaron Kamm and The One Drops. Music has a way of speaking for me when I can't find the words. It's been a big part of my life from the time I was young playing piano and flute on into my teenage and adult life traveling to see live music whenever I can.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

I would say a few of the happiest memories of my life have been watching my two brothers marry their soul mates.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

It was when I got my job at the country club and decided to stay in Champaign after graduation. I have always had the bug to leave, but soon after starting that job, I reconnected with a friend from my childhood. Now, four years later, we are engaged and have a house together. After two years at the country club, I decided to leave to help my fiance, Sean, with his food truck over the summer, Cracked — The Egg Came First. I then got the opportunity to work at Big Grove Tavern, which has been a wonderful decision.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people? Most hate in yourself?

I hate when people aren't able to fully apologize for their actions if they need to — "I'm sorry that made you feel that way." Being able to take responsibility and sincerely apologize is a very important trait. I hate that I sometimes overthink situations and get in my head, causing unneeded anxiety and stress. Keep it zen!

What's your best piece of advice?

Communicate clearly and often with your partner, friends, co-workers and family. Being able to articulate your true feelings is so important to healthy and long lasting relationships.