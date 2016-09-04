Kelly Strom: Business books for Labor Day

In order to be the best, it usually takes a little research and experimentation. This can apply to personal issues and creative undertakings, as well as business practices. In honor of Labor Day this weekend, here are some business books that may help you in more than one area of daily life.

In "Best Job Ever! Rethink Your Career, Redefine Rich, Revolutionize Your Life" by Dr. C.K. Bray, the reader is thrust into re-evaluating what's important in their career and the best way to get there. Urging us not to settle for a job in which we feel unfulfilled, Bray would like the readers to find a job that is meaningful, yet financially viable.

Filled with loads of anecdotes and positive reinforcement, Bray makes his message engaging and truly possible. Mid-way through the book are step-by-step instructions for identifying your strengths and ways to use them for achieving what you really want out of your career. The author has podcasts, blogs and videos, and is a frequent speaker at workshops and conferences.

Michael Phelps earned a great deal of media attention once again at the Summer Olympics. Few may know the coach behind the man, Bob Bowman.

In his new book, "The Golden Rules: 10 Steps to World-Class Excellence in Your Life and Work," Bowman shares some of his secrets to success, both in the sports arena and out.

One key component of his triumphant style is being able to pinpoint athletes who have the talent and drive to compete on a national level. This carries over into the non-sports careers and personal life. Someone who can see potential will achieve greater benefits.

Known for his intensity and dedication, Bowman has some important things to say about competence and efficiency. If you can handle lots of swim talk — then this may be the book you need to step up your game.

Speaking of dedication, try "On Fire at Work: How Great Companies Ignite Passion in Their People Without Burning Them Out" by Eric Chester. A long title, but one that is well-suited for the subject matter covered in this book.

Unlike other books in this area, the author believes that employee engagement isn't the ultimate goal in business success. Instead, he says it is just a starting point.

Interviewing top leaders in the country in businesses of all sizes, Chester conveys how to get employees to work harder and more efficiently, all while securing brand loyalty and longevity.

The book is written in a user-friendly style, with sidebars and highlighted points. Using anecdotal evidence, Chester gives examples from television shows ("The Office," anyone?) and employees at The Container Store, Xerox, Zappos and Northwestern Mutual. This book contains lots of great information.

Men aren't the only ones with a viewpoint on business practices. In "The Mentor Myth: How to Take Control of Your Own Success," written by an author on the list of Canada's Most Powerful Women, Debby Careau.

The author questions the viability and usefulness of career mentors. Careau states that having a professional mentor is only one small piece of the career puzzle. In addition to seeking an inspiring role model, the author opines that workers need to realize their own strengths, weaknesses and visions in order to create the job for which they are uniquely suited.

Want some practical advice from an owner of a small start-up that became a big deal? "Quench Your Own Thirst: Business Lessons Learned Over a Beer or Two" was written by Jim Koch, the founder of Samuel Adams Brewing.

The author's premise is this: Make your passion a career! In 1984, Koch decided to quit his job and start his own brewing company. It was a risky move, but one that he found exciting and promising. If fact, his foray into the world of brewing has really catapulted craft beers into the mainstream.

The writing is engaging and compelling, from a man with a great entrepreneurial spirit and the ability to take it to the top.

Lastly is "Steal the Show: from Speeches to Job Interviews to Deal-Closing Pitches" by Michael Port. Already a regular public speaker and bestselling author, Port introduces the art of public speaking of all kinds and how to do it with authenticity and persuasion.

Everyone has moments that they'd like to sound professional and trustworthy, whether it's in an office meeting, at the bank, issues with neighbors or at a sales pitch. This book not only boosts the reader's skills in those situations, but also instills a sense of confidence in many areas of life.

There are 15 useful chapters and a "cheat sheet" at the end with 50 public speaking tips to wow your audience.

I found all of these books to be useful and very positive. If you're in a situation that you feel can be improved, or if you just have a great idea to share, pick up one of these helpful books. Most business help books are in the 658s. Happy Labor Day!

Kelly Strom is the collection manager at the Champaign Public Library. She orders books, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and CDs.