Letter from Birdland: We're learning more about our new chicks

In Birdland, the chicks are growing fast. They have already outgrown their original brooder and had to be divided into a second little coop. Every morning, I come out and put half of them in the other side. Once we get the door on the chicken run, we can let them out to scratch and scatter in their yard.

But this evening, I decided to give them a little taste of their future freedom. About an hour before chicken dark (when it gets duskish and chickens decide to go home to roost), I set up a barricade at the door of the run and let them all out into the wider pen.

That gave me time to muck out their little coops, but it also gave them time to explore. I am trying an experiment, to see if they can figure out how to get back into their nighttime brooder. I opened the big door, which opens like an oven and rests on the floor, to make a ramp.

Theoretically, they could just notice that it's getting darker and climb the ramp up to their roost, but I think it is a bit too exciting for them to do that. Oh, one or two go up into the newly cleaned brooder and scratch around in the wood chips, and then a few others will notice and join in the fun, but then, just as suddenly, one will jump back down into the greater yard, and others will follow.

I've been out here for half an hour, and I have never seen more than five at one time, while the majority cheep and peck and scratch from one end of the run to the other. I am afraid that soon I will have to give in and grab them up myself and toss them into their nighttime digs.

This morning, I heard another sign that my chicks are rapidly turning into adolescents — pullets and cockerels: A practice crow. Young cockerels sound like rusty gates when they begin learning to crow, and I'm afraid that we'll only hear more and more of these as the weeks wear on.

We've started to identify the bullies in the crowd. One little tan-colored Polish cockerel (those are the ones with the regal topknots of wild feathers) seems to think he should run over and correct anyone who makes a sudden movement or pecks in a way that he has determined is somehow not good coop behavior. And the others have recognized him as king of the roost, mostly allowing his puffery and bluster to intimidate them.

I have to admit he is far from my favorite — my grandmother would have called him a nibby-nose — and he may well be one of the first to go when we begin to cull the flock.

I am beginning to hope that we have at least a few pullets in the mix. From all the posturing, it looks like we have far too many cockerels, but one of the smaller chicks, a feather-footed bantam with a black back and an ivory head and breast, has peacefully scratched out a sunny spot in the dirt.

She (I hopefully call her a she for now) lays herself down in the little hollow she has made to gather in the last warmth of the slanting rays. We have plans to bring in some sand in just that very spot. Chickens love a dust bath to help get rid of lice and fleas and mites.

I am caught in a reverie watching the little bantam stretch and wriggle in the dust, but then I remember the grape arbor. Yesterday morning, while Michael and I were making our coffee rounds, we noticed that the grapes were almost all ripe.

I told my husband that it would be an easy matter to come out with a basket, a stepstool and a pair of scissors to harvest the grapes for juice. We didn't get to it yesterday, and then a storm came up last night.

I left my chickens to their noisy gathering and went around to the arbor to check the damage. Sadly, the storm had shaken many of the grapes from their stems, but I went to get my basket anyway and managed to just fill it as the sun slipped down below the horizon.

I'll put the chickens to bed and then start the job of stemming the grapes. We'll see if I can squeeze out some juice before I get too sleepy.

Extract beauty; explore peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She loves watching her little chicks grow. You can read more of her writing and see photos at http://www.letterfrombirdland@blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.