For the retirees, Sept. 4-12, 2016

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

LIHEAP winter heating assistance. Low-income seniors and people with disabilities of Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion Counties may apply for help with home heating utility costs through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Eligible households in Vermilion County may schedule an appointment at East Central Illinois Community Action Agency, 56 N. Vermilion St., Danville, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 554-9110. Ford and Iroquois counties may call Ford County, 379-2071, and Iroquois County, 815-265-4685, for an appointment. Documentation must be brought to the appointment.

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? How about joining the Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961.

Tutors, Mentors, PenPals in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt County Schools. 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Stevick Senior Center, 48 Main St., C. Retired & Senior Volunteer Program will hold a volunteer orientation for volunteers interested in serving as mentors or tutors/classroom assistants this year. There will be information about the various schools and the help that is needed, help with filling out School District background check paperwork, if needed, and Pen Pals Program information. Call Cathy at 359-6500.

Knitting Drop-in Days. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Phillips Recreation Center, James Room, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Open to all knitters who want to gather together. Free. Call the Urbana Park District at 367-1544.

Dental Care Fall Party. 11 a.m. Sept. 14, CRIS Healthy Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville. Hosted by the Women Aware committee of Presence United Samaritans Medical Center's HALO Project, Health Alliance Medicare and CRIS Healthy Aging Center for Vermilion County seniors. The party, featuring information on how good dental care improves overall health, includes a free healthy lunch, CRIS's Bungo, giveaways and educational handouts. Free, but registration required. To register, call CRIS at 443-2999 by 10 a.m. Sept. 9.

Ethel & Maud's Table. 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14,Lincoln Square Mall, Conference Room, Urbana. Doors open, 11:30 a.m. A $5 luncheon for older adults 55 and older with live entertainment. Theme is "Tailgate!" To register, call 239-5201 by Sept. 12. Menu at clark-lindsey.com/news-events/ethel-mauds.

19th annual Basket Bingo and More. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Knights of Columbus Hall, 310 Bryan Ave., Danville. Hosted by Presence United Samaritans Medical Center Foundation with proceeds benefiting its outreach program, Illiana Alzheimer's Alliance. Cost, $35, includes a set of 12 bingo cards, one for each game played that night. Additional games cards, $2. Free taco bar, dessert and popcorn. Tickets are available for raffle baskets and other prizes. Door prizes awarded. Call 442-6583 to register.

Annual Wellness and Brain Fitness Fair. 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sept. 24, Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana. Presented by Active Seniors' Options Inc, a nonprofit organization. A fun-filled educational, experiential and social event featuring experts, resources and activities in all aspects of wellness. Exhibits and demonstrations supporting wellness and aging in a family-friendly venue, and free entertainment. For exhibitor opportunities, call Jason at 766-1526 or email jasongingold@gmail.com. Event updates at WellnessFair 2016.org.

Community Market. 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25, Clark-Lindsey, 101 W. Windsor Road, U. Art. Volunteering opportunities. Antique collectors. Antique car rides. Live music. Handmade goods for purchase. Free. Champaign County's Active Aging Week. To reserve a booth for your collection, memorabilia, craft or hobby, call Laura Beyer at 344-2144.

Health screenings. Presence Covenant Center for Healthy Living, 410 E. University Ave., C. The VIP Advantage program is just $10 per year, and includes a free annual health screening, including blood sugar, cholesterol, BP and more, conducted by a registered nurse. Also, access to special social programs, educational events, exercise programs and discounts to local businesses. Eligibility: 55 and older. Registration required. Call 337-2022.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Tuesday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Closed for Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday: Chicken parmesan, zucchini bake, winter mix vegetables, watermelon, bread, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Wednesday: Hamburger or brat with ketchup, potato salad, kidney bean salad, peaches, bun.

Thursday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach, bread, strawberry gelatin salad.

Friday: Manicotti with sauce, tossed salad with dressing packet, seasoned green beans, roll, fruit compote.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call the MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Meals on Wheels. Family Service of Champaign County is in need of people willing to deliver meals to home-bound seniors. Help those who want to live in their homes as long as possible.

Rantoul Multicultural Community Center is looking for gardening assistants to work with children in the garden to help them learn how to cultivate, identify weeds, and more. Varying schedules are available.

Many other opportunities. Stop by the Stevick Senior Center or give us a call if you would like to volunteer to help others while making our community stronger. See if your passion might fit into one of our volunteer stations.