Ruth Siburt: A cautionary piece of historical fiction

I tried not to pick up Lois Sepahban's 2016 middle-grade novel, "Paper Wishes," from my library's new books shelf. I worried that reading it might make me feel even worse about our country's division in regard to ethnicities and trust.

So, I made a bargain with myself: "OK, get it. But, if after the first chapter you want to dig a hole and stick your head in up to your shoulders, you don't have to finish."

"Paper Wishes" is the story of a 10-year-old Japanese-American girl named Manami, her family and their little dog, Yujiin. They live on Bainbridge Island in Washington, along with a sizable Japanese community.

Soon after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Manami and the rest of the Japanese on Bainbridge Island are given six days to pack (one suitcase per person).

No pets or livestock can be taken. As terrifying as the relocation is to Manami, separation from Yujiin seems one unbearable thing too many.

Manami hides Yujiin beneath her coat, but a soldier discovers the dog just as Manami and her family are about to board the transport. Yujiin is caged and left behind.

The twin losses of home and pet leave Manami unable to speak. But she can draw, and thanks to an understanding teacher, Manami has the paper, pencils and colors to make picture messages.

She releases drawings as promises to Yujiin in the California desert wind. She hopes that he will find his way to his family.

"Paper Wishes" is a gentle cautionary piece of historical fiction. I read it without stopping all the way to the end. And your middle-grader (or perhaps you) could do the same.

It reminds us of what happened in our past when fear painted entire races with a broad suspicious brush. It encourages us not to let fear silence us today.

Read on!

Ruth Siburt is the author of more than a dozen children's books in the educational field.