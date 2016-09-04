Susan McKinney: Give sci-fi a try with 'Dark Matter'

In "Dark Matter," Blake Crouch has written a sci-fi thriller that hooks you in the first chapter and keeps you twisting and turning until the last word.

Jason Dessen lives a comfortable life in Chicago. He's a physics professor at a local community college. His wife, Daniela, is an artist, and they have a 14-year-old son, Charlie.

Jason loves the life he has. Yes, he made some sacrifices. Fifteen years ago, he was a researcher on the brink of fantastic discoveries, and his then-girlfriend was on the brink of breaking into the art world. They made the decision to marry and have a family.

His college roommate has just received an award, so he goes to celebrate this event. As he is walking home, he is kidnapped at gunpoint. He is knocked unconscious. When he awakes, he is told that he is a very successful researcher who has won awards. He doesn't have a wife or son, and the world is a different world than he remembers.

Jason has to figure out what happened. Is he in some dream or is this some horrible prank? Where are his wife and son?

Jason has to decide which life is worth pursuing, the life he chose or the path not taken.

The novel moves between Jason, where he is, and Daniela, in the world he wants. The sheer intelligence of the main character and how he reasons through everything makes this novel intriguing.

It's an interesting concept — every decision we make could go either way. What if a world existed for each of those decisions we made for every outcome?

Robert Heinlein discussed this very concept in the novel "The Number of the Beast." The idea of a multiverse is not new, and many novels and stories have been written over the years.

The current Star Trek movies are a similar scenario. What happens when you change one thing in a person's past? What would we do to get back to the world we know and the people we love?

Jason has to face those questions and other moral quandaries as he learns more and more of the world he has entered.

There is some discussion of physics in the novel to explain the theories of what happened and how Jason resolves the events in his head. I'll admit to glossing over some of the more scientific sections of the book. My lack of understanding physics did not detract from the novel.

I really encourage you to read this novel, even if you normally do not read science fiction. It is well worth it.

Susan McKinney is the librarian at the St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library. She received her master's in library science from the University of Illinois. She came here from Indiana for graduate school and fell in love with the area. She has lived here ever since. She is an avid reader and enjoys mystery, suspense, fantasy and action novels.