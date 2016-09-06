To Your Health: Cooked right, potatoes can be part of healthy diet

By Beth Peralta

Many of our favorite foods feature the same veg- table: mashed po- tatoes, baked potatoes, French fries, hash browns, potato pancakes. I'm sure you notice that we're talking potatoes!

Potatoes are often misunderstood as being an unhealthful addition to a meal. However, the potato can be a healthy meal base or side dish; the secret lies in how you cook it!

Potatoes are fat-, sodium- and cholesterol-free, high in vitamin C and a good source of potassium. A medium potato has around 110 calories — about the same as a serving of cereal. This is higher than a typical vegetable because of the carbohydrate content (about 30 grams). Regardless, a potato can definitely be worked into a healthy diet.

It increases in fat and calories when it is fried or doused in butter and sour cream. Aim for a lower-calorie spud by baking fries and using lower-calorie toppings, such as salsa or light ranch dressing.

Our featured recipe this month uses a potato in a less-traditional way — as part of an evening skillet. It's one that the whole family can enjoy as the temperatures start to drop and we are seeking easy, healthy comfort meals.

When selecting potatoes, look for ones that are clean, firm, smooth and dry. Avoid those that have soft spots or cuts.

Store potatoes in a cool, dark, well-ventilated place; they will keep for three to five weeks.

To prepare them, scrub them with a vegetable brush under running water to remove dirt. If you notice any sprouts, remove them. Rinse with water and pat dry with a towel.

Hamburger Skillet Dinner

Servings: 4.

1 pound lean ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

2 potatoes, peeled and sliced

1 large green pepper, cut into thin strips

1 cup celery, diced

2 cups cabbage, chopped

2 tomatoes, diced, or 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

In a large skillet, brown ground beef and onion. Drain excess fat.

Add rest of ingredients to skillet; cover and cook on high for one to two minutes.

Reduce heat to medium and cover skillet. Simmer for 15 minutes. Serve hot.

This recipe can be found online at go.illinois.edu/ hamburger_skillet.

Beth Peralta is a registered dietitian and media communications specialist for University of Illinois Extension, and a spokesperson for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics. Contact her at 217-244-7405 or cavaller@illinois.edu.