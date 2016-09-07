Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: Quarterly to publicize museums' resources

Museums often maintain materials that could be helpful for family history researchers. To help genealogists locate family materials in such repositories, the Illinois State Genealogical Society (ISGS) is planning to include a new column in its Quarterly, "Finding Genealogical Treasures in Local History Museums." According to a recent ISGS Newsletter, each issue will have "an item about an Illinois historical museum and the genealogical value of its holdings."

Local museums provide a storehouse of information that can enrich our family histories with context: our ancestors' occupations, illustrations of daily life in the neighborhood, timelines of events — good and bad — that changed communities, and their populations. The museum articles will be "descriptive, with photos and information about specific holdings."

Persons with information about any of Illinois' museums are urged to contact the Quarterly editor at isgseditor@ilgensoc.org. Illinois researchers are sure to find such columns useful.

An individual membership in ISGS costs $35 per year; a joint membership (two people at some address) costs $40. Contact ISGS Membership, PO Box 10195, Springfield, IL 62791-015.

Members' benefits include: access to the Members Section with numerous Illinois-related genealogy databases and indices and the new Member Forum; four issues of the 64-page ISGS Quarterly, which is mailed in March, June, September and December; six issues of the ISGS Newsletter; 20 percent discount on publications; ability to submit surname information to the Surname Research database; reduced death certificate lookup and conference fees; and a genealogist to help with problems.

ISGS presented awards

At the recent Federation of Genealogical Societies 2016 Conference, at which ISGS was co-host, the following awards were presented:

— Rick Womack (California) and Ken Alexander (Illinois), Special Recognition Awards for indexing CDs for the Archives Indexing Project;

Darlene Hinkls (Illinois), Special Recognition Award for her work with the ISGS Newsletter, Church Records, and Nomination Committees;

Harold Schook (Illinois) and Paul Ritter (Illinois), Community Service Awards for work in restoring the graves of Civil War veterans in Odell;

David C. Bailey (Illinois), Community Service Award for work documenting Civil War soldiers connected to Illinois;

Loretto "Lou" Dennis Szucs (Illinois), Volkel Medal of Honor for lifetime work for the genealogical community;

D. Joshua Taylor (New York), ISGS Distinguished Service Award for his work in the genealogical community (including host of TV's "Genealogy Roadshow").

Reclaim The Records wins suit

Reclaim The Records recently won its Freedom of Information lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court, "fighting for the right to a first-ever public copy of the New York City marriage index." Most of this index, which contains about 3 million New York City marriage records, "has never been available to the public before — not online, not on paper, not on microfilm, nada, nowhere."

How Reclaim The Records accomplished this tremendous feat (step-by-step) can be read on its website at http://tinyurl.com/hc6t9ke. This 1930-1995 index is to be sent to Family Search, where it will be "digitally scanned for free" and eventually made available free to researchers. (This entire article should be read by serious scholars.)

"This is the second time in less than 11 months that Reclaim The Records has had a successful outcome in a lawsuit against a government agency for the right to free and open genealogical records."

Queries, genealogical questions from researchers and genealogical materials readers would like to share will be printed in this column free. Joan Griffis may be reached via email at jbgriffis@aol.com or by sending a letter to Illinois Ancestors, c/o The News-Gazette, P.O. Box 677, Champaign, IL 61824-0677.