Meg Makes: Turn up heat with Southwestern flair

My husband and I have been enjoying dinners with a decidedly Southwestern tilt this summer. It's probably because ingredients like peppers and tomatoes are in ample supply.

This recipe turned out a bit different from our norm, mostly because of constraints in our pantry. I swapped in chickpeas for the usual black beans. The resulting dish turned out quite different from our standard favorite. Even the leftovers went quickly, though, so it was a hit.

Chicken Burrito Bowls

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 lemon, cut in half

1 teaspoon fennel seed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, chopped

1 1/2 cups brown rice, uncooked

1 can diced tomatoes (or substitute about 2 pounds fresh)

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Salt and pepper to taste

Boil chicken in a medium pot with lemon and fennel until it's cooked through. Drain water. Discard lemon and about half of fennel.

Brown chicken and remaining fennel in olive oil, adding garlic, chili powder and cumin to skillet. Add chipotle pepper.

In a separate pot, prepare rice. When cooked, add chicken to rice and fold in tomatoes, chickpeas and salt and pepper.

Cook on low until heated through, about 15 minutes. Serve in a bowl lined with warm tortillas and top with your favorite shredded cheese.

