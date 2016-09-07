Neighbors: Recognizing accomplishments throughout our communities

Master gardeners

The State Master Gardener Conference on Aug. 19 hosted its annual awards banquet at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign to honor volunteers.

Two members of the Master Gardeners program based out of the University of Illinois Extension of Champaign County received awards.

Outstanding Master Gardeners complete more than 120 hours of volunteer service beyond the required 60-hour internship to become a Master Gardener.

Statewide, only 2 percent of active Master Gardeners receive this award. Master Gardeners Jessica Lopez of Sadorus and Mary Nielsen of Dewey are both 2016 recipients.

Lopez has held many leadership positions as a Master Gardener since completing training in 2011.

Nielsen has been a Master Gardener since 2014 and has zealously dived into volunteering. She has been active in many facets in the organization, but involvement at the Crisis Nursery community garden has seized her heart.

Legion riders

Several members of American Legion Post 24 in Champaign rode their motorcycles 125 miles to Indianapolis and joined approximately 800 Legionnaires from across the United States for the 11th annual American Legion Legacy Run. The group presented a check to American Legion National Commander Dale Barnett for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship, which provides college funds for the children of disabled veterans and military personnel who lost their lives on active duty on or after 9/11. To date, The American Legion Riders of Post 24 in Champaign have raised in excess of $2,000. The American Legion Legacy Run raised more than $1 million for the scholarships last year.