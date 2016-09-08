Rich Warren: Sometimes, technology even gets the best of me

As your diligent technology writer for this venerable newspaper, technology is my friend, not my adversary. But not even I am immune to outside forces, specifically, the cable company.

While many of you rail about Comcast, I deal with even a worse ISP, Mediacom. Most of you with Comcast can threaten to bolt for AT&T, Volo and iTV3. Most of us with Mediacom must contend with Frontier, whose internet speeds are about one-tenth of those offered by Mediacom.

Last week I lost the ability to send emails. I could receive them, but not send them through my local email client on my PC. I had to go to Mediacom's Webmail site, which is a pain, or to my gmail account.

I tried telephoning technical support at Mediacom and received a recording that they were too busy to help me and then it disconnected.

I tried their Webchat only to be told they knew there was a problem but they couldn't help me.

I finally reached a live tech-support person in the Philippines a week later who told me that I was cut off because I was sending malware. I assured her my computer was cleaner than a Carle operating room. Since my problem was not on her script, she assured me someone would call me back. I'm still waiting.

So that's why you have not received the prompt personal email replies to your queries that I pride myself in sending.

After another fruitless episode with an uninformed overseas tech-support person, I reached a lovely customer relations person at Mediacom corporate headquarters. After considerable research, she explained that to reduce spam, the company changed its outgoing email port from 25 to 465. If the first person I contacted a week ago had told me this, it would have saved a week of grief.

Here are some of your questions I could not answer by email:

First, we received a thank you from the Evanston city manager about the radio interference in his city about which we wrote. The Evanston city government and policy department should be lauded for investigating the problem.

Here's a question: "I have an older Ford pickup, 2006, and am looking to replace the current CD player radio with a CD/Bluetooth/SiriusXM radio-compatible unit. Any suggestion on what and where to do this?"

This question is a lot tougher than it may appear. Fortunately, a 2006 model may be just old enough to permit a replacement unit. About 15 years ago, automobile manufacturers started totally integrating all of a car's electronics, including entertainment, into a single package. Depending on the year and model, your options may be limited. Virtually all new cars combine communications, entertainment, climate control and even engine control and safety features.

Pioneer, Blaupunkt and a few other companies still offer some impressive head units.

One specialist in Champaign is Vibez on Prospect Ave., next door to Good Vibes.

There also are a few specialists in the Chicago area who still perform custom auto electronics work.

Here's one more reader query: "About a week ago interference started in my AM radios. At first I thought it was the radios or something in the condo. Then I backed my car out of the garage and the interference was on the AM stations in the car. Once I got halfway to the next condo, the interference stopped. I concluded the electronic interference was from the smart electric meters which for both sides of our condos are on my side right outside the kitchen. I have called Ameren Illinois several times to get them to check the smart meters. No luck as of yet."

Ameren smart meters generate AM interference. I've long experienced that in my own garage. However, in my experience that interference does not extend more than about 10 feet. You may have a defective meter. Ameren should inspect that. Reorienting the radio's antenna can decrease the interference.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.