Don Follis: Jerusalem school exhilarating, puzzling and sobering

On a recent 10-day trip to Jerusalem, early each morning my roommate and I walked from Christ Church Guest House to the Western Wall, making our way through the labyrinth of narrow streets in the Old City (the walled portion of ancient Jerusalem that exists within the modern city). By 7 a.m. scores of Orthodox Jews have arrived at the wall, swaying back and forth, and praying from the Jewish prayer book they held in front of them.

I was in Israel attending the Jerusalem International School of Reconciliation, an arm of a British nonprofit organization called The Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East. The man behind the school of reconciliation is the Rev. Dr. Andrew White. White received his medical training in England and worked as an anesthetist in the early 1980s before pursuing ordination in the Church of England at Cambridge University. Soon, White's lifelong interest in Israel led him to studying Judaic studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

In fact, White now has spent most of the last 25 years in the Middle East, including serving as the archbishop of Canterbury's special envoy to the Middle East. From 2005 through 2014, White was the pastor of St. George's Church in Baghdad, Iraq, where he became known as the Vicar of Baghdad. Currently, White is back living in Jerusalem, working with the FRRME team on the refugee crisis in northern Iraq and specifically with refugees in camps along the northern Jordanian border.

Joining the group of 60 delegates from around the world (only five from the U.S.), the school included more than 20 speakers, including five Israeli government officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two Orthodox rabbis, the Muslim governor of Bethlehem, the Christian mayor of Bethlehem and the archbishop of the Syrian Orthodox Church.

One fellow from England sat near me during most of the sessions, as well as during day trips to Hebron, Bethlehem, Nazareth and the Sea of Galilee. Several times through the week he put his hand on my shoulder, smiled and said, "It's complicated, my brother. Keep the faith."

The Holy Land — or the Land of the Holy One, as White calls it — is chock-full of history, beauty, tension, fear and expectations. Throughout the week, I felt exhilarated, puzzled and sobered all at the same time. Some moments I said, "Aha"; other times I said, "Hmmm, could be"; and plenty more times I mumbled, "This perplexes me to no end."

The question, "What exactly is the Holy Land?" may seem straightforward. But like so many issues in Israel, it depends on your perspective. The land has deeply sacred meaning for Judaism, Christianity and Islam. And then there's the city of Jerusalem itself, often translated "peace" or "city of peace." Some people spoke about Jerusalem using almost mythical language. Truth is, this city of peace has been in the middle of conflict for much of the last four thousand years. According to the book "Jerusalem Besieged," by Eric Cline, Jerusalem has been destroyed twice, besieged 23 times, attacked 52 times and captured and recaptured 44 times.

But walk through the Old City — the Armenian Quarter, the Christian Quarter, the Jewish Quarter and the Muslim Quarter — and it won't take you long to realize why Jerusalem is so important in history. For Jews, David captured the city and first ruled from it as king over all the tribes of Israel. Both temples were built in Jerusalem, and some religious Jews believe a third temple will be rebuilt in Jerusalem after the Messiah comes.

To Christians, Jerusalem is the place where Jesus was crucified, resurrected and ascended to heaven. It is where the Pentecost event recorded in Acts 2 occurred. When Jerusalem came under Muslim rule by the seventh century, the Dome of the Rock was built over the rock from which Muhammad is said to have ascended to heaven.

Today, visitors from around the world — Christians, Jews, Muslims and atheists — are in Israel 365 days a year. Many are there for spiritual reasons. Others come to learn about the geography and archaeology of the land. Two people told me, "God told us to come."

It was thought-provoking as Jews, Christians, Palestinians and Samaritans spoke on some aspect of the question: "Whose land is this anyway?" That question immediately gives rises to two more questions, each enormously complex and both fundamentally related to the other: "Is there any hope to end this conflict?" and "How in the world do you decide who is right and who is wrong?"

As we lifted off from Tel Aviv to Zurich, I thought of the Israelis, Palestinians and so many others who, against all odds, have championed peace in this troubled region, decade after decade. Whether they have a chance or not, they are committed to making things better, believing that love is greater than hate, that all humans are of infinite value and that changing hearts, and minds, can and will happen.

Surely that is the kind of resolute commitment that eventually moves mountains. What else will work? That all compels me to model peace on my tiny spot on the planet, staying open and teachable in my relationships and committing my life to the one who alone brings lasting peace to the human heart.

Don Follis has pastored in Champaign-Urbana for 35 years. He directs retreats and coaches leaders via blog.pastortopastorinitiatives.com. Contact him at donscolumn@gmail.com, and you can follow him on Twitter at @donfollis.