Letters from Birdland: New chickens are entertaining

I've got my laptop, my bad dog egg and my iced tea. I'm sitting in the Adirondack chair watching the show.

Michael is trimming up the new chicken run, nailing 1-by-1s to the studs, sandwiching the chicken wire to keep it weasel tight. My husband keeps the blueprints in his head, planning as he builds.

I've opened the door to let the flock out to enjoy the last couple of hours before chicken dark. It is their first time out in the wide world.

After some timid steps of the bravest, the whole assemblage has joined in on the activity. They've tasted grass before, but just a taste. By the time they left the brooder for the greater chicken run, most of the grass there had been trampled by construction, and they made short work of the few blades that were left.

Now, they seem to delight in running from one spot in the yard to another, pulling the leaves of grass up and slurping them down like spaghetti.

The bad dog egg is not really an egg, but only shaped like one. It has a button on it that emits a sound that I can't hear, but it gets my dogs' attention pretty quickly when they're doing something bad. I brought it out just in case.

It's been awhile since the dogs have had to behave themselves around chickens running free. Sometimes, they get too curious and go after a chicken, which will run away in alarm. Then the chase is on. My dogs think it's great fun, but the chickens don't.

After just a few warnings from the egg, Ursula, the black dog, has settled down to chew on an ear of corn she stole from the field.

Even though it's been a year since we've had chickens in the yard, they are nothing new to the black dog. But Cullen, the brown dog, is not as experienced, and he needs to be beeped with the egg a few times more before he will settle down.

I try to type while I keep an eye on him. He stands with all his bundled attention focused on the chickens. He watches, first one, then another, while I watch him. Every few minutes, he makes a lunge, and I press my button on the bad dog egg. His ears twitch up, and he stops in mid-pounce and looks around. He doesn't know it's me making that sound. Then, a few minutes later, another group of chickens has his attention.

After a while, the flock ventures a bit further into the yard, and a trio of pullets are in the tall grass, scratching up grubs and trying out the clover and dandelion salad bar. One little pullet has caught a grasshopper, and she dashes out of the meadow with her prize, the others in pursuit.

The poor grasshopper in her beak kicks, but she has got him in her grip. The problem is, with her mouth full of kicking legs, she can't eat, and if she stops running to swallow, one of her sisters will grab him up.

The race is on, and poor brown dog doesn't know which chicken to chase. He takes a cautious step toward the lead pullet, but I beep the egg and he backs up again. Finally, he lies in the grass but keeps his eyes on the action.

Michael has run out of wood for the day, and he begins wrapping up cords and carrying tools to the house. I tell him I'll finish here and help him clean up.

But then I glance out at the field and see the corn is suddenly brown. When did that happen? This summer has been so lush and green, and I didn't notice the dryness creeping into the fields. Oh, there's a little green left, but most leaves are streaked with tan and russet. Soon the days will shorten and the fields will rattle in the wind, and then Jim and Sean will come and cut the corn.

And now I see that the chickens are suddenly subdued. The sun hasn't even dipped below the corn yet, but they know it's on its way, and they are coming home to roost. In twos and threes they head back to the coop and then scratch a little inside before hopping back up into their nighttime pen.

A few pullets are still in the tall grass, and the bossy cockerel, the one I call "Mean Mr. Mustard," runs out to round them up. They make their way back through the door and I shut it behind them.

Walk in beauty; work in peace; blessed be.

