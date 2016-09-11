Library events, Sept. 11-18, 2016

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 2 p.m. today, enjoy a variety of Brazilian sounds when Desafinado performs at the main library.

From 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, teens can learn about making stop motion videos. Teen events, including snacks, take place at this time on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids can explore science, technology, engineering, art and math activities.

At 1 p.m. Saturday at the main library, view Orson Welles' classic movie about Charles Foster Kane.

From 3 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the main library, meet the Illini Service Dogs. Learn how service dogs can be valuable helpers and friends for people with disabilities.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 6 p.m. Monday in Lewis Auditorium, families can visit children's services for a coloring event. The library will provide the supplies.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday in Lewis Auditorium, teens can learn about stop motion animation. Participants will create a short stop motion video and learn about essential story concepts, visual clues and more.

At 2 p.m. Saturday in Megan's Reading Room, families can attend a Slavic Story Time. Explore Slavic tradition with stories, songs and a craft. The program will be presented by the University of Illinois Russian, East European and Eurasian Center.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.