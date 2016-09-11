The Reluctant Townie: Back-to-school kindergarten care kit

My daughter started kindergarten this week. On her first day, some of the kids were scared, some were sad.

Mine said, "Bye, Felicia," even though we were 15 minutes early. I'm not sure how to feel about that.

On one hand, I'm proud that she's so independent. Better to be summarily dismissed, I suppose, than to be pried loose from your hysterically sobbing child by way of the teacher's crowbar.

But on the other hand, a little bit of hysterical sobbing wouldn't necessarily hurt my feelings ...

"You ARE going to miss me, right?" I asked.

But my kid had already folded herself into a conversation of far greater interest. A young boy I had never seen before — but will certainly be keeping tabs on from this point onward — had approached my daughter and casually initiated small talk. A little too casually for my taste. This is kindergarten, not a college mixer.

"Guess what?! I've got soldier toys at my grandma's house!" he said.

"Yeah, well, I've got so many toys at my house you wouldn't EVEN believe it!"

And like that, she was gone. Well, metaphorically speaking.

My wife and I still had to walk her into class. This was done more for the benefit of the parents than the students — it was the faculty's attempt to stave off parents crowding the exterior classroom windows, scratching wistfully at the windowpanes, jockeying their smartphones like paparazzi.

After my daughter found a seat, she blew an impatient kiss that I snatched from the air and vacuum-sealed in a zip-lock bag for my TRU HEARTS 4EVR scrapbook, rolled her eyes and then she was gone for real, the teacher shooing the adults out of the door with a broom.

Let's all have a moment of silence for the new parents who sent their baby birds out into the world this week, surrendering them to that most odious and terrifying of foes — the public education system.

It's not just children who will have a hard time coping with their feelings during this transitional time; parents have a far greater sense of mortality and a closer vantage point to the checkbook, which is why I have put together a special BACK-TO-SCHOOL CARE KIT FOR PARENTS.

Virtual-reality headset ($12-$30, Amazon)

Not ready to let go of your babies yet? Now you don't have to. Your ability to live in the past is only a click away when you order an inexpensive virtual-reality headset from Amazon.

There is a wide variety of VR headsets to choose from, but I would suggest you spend a little extra on one with decent face-padding. You might be checking into the Matrix for a while, so it's best that you get comfortable.

VR Cinema app (free, Google Play Store)

The VR Cinema app will allow you to play your home movies in stereoscopic 3-D on your recently purchased virtual-reality headset. It's a must-have for those who wish to wallow in the nostalgic memories haphazardly captured on their cellphones ... in stereoscopic 3-D!

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo2 ($229, Best Buy)

Streamlined design for a custom fit, durable and foldable so you can take them on the go. When coupled with the virtual-reality headset and VR Cinema app, the fine-tuned acoustics allow you to completely immerse yourself in a shaky, bittersweet cellphone video of Preschoolers Past.

A digital copy of "I Will Remember You" by Sarah McLachlin (99 cents, Google Play Store)

Turn up the background volume, set it to infinite repeat, and let Sarah McLachlin's melancholy vocals meld seamlessly with the images of your life. Don't fight the feelings you are feeling, experience them. It's important that you confront this head-on.

Let Sarah McLachlin's voice serve as a warbling lighthouse to guide you through the dangerous, uncharted waters of a triumphant and therapeutic cry sesh.

But most important of all, don't let your life... Paaaassss you byyy ...

Brawny paper towels ($2, Walgreens)

Because no self-respecting adult wipes the tears fogging over the lenses of their VR helmet with dainty tissues, make sure to stock up on Brawny paper towels. It's patented absorption design is proven to handle tougher, hotter messes than you. (Have you ever seen a lumberjack cry? How about one with an '80s porn star mustache and "Magnum, P.I." hairstyle?)

Cinnamon Toast Crunch ($3, Wal-Mart)

You're going to need to seriously refuel after emotionally exhausting yourself so thoroughly with your home movie cry-fest. Cinnamon Toast Crunch offers 9 whole grams of sugar per serving, so feel free to have a couple of bowls.

You're the parent here. You can do whatever you want. You'll be feeling like a kid with a stomach cramp in no time.

