For the retirees, Sept. 11-19, 2016

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Early morning walking. 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, Champaign Park District's Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C. Get your daily exercise inside. Listen to music as you walk. Free. Call 398-2573.

Free activities. Stevick Senior Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Gentlemen's coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday. Euchre games, noon Tuesday. Adult coloring, second and fourth Wednesday. Iris folding, 10 a.m. third Thursday. Bingo, 1 p.m. third Thursday (sponsored by Paxton Healthcare and Rehab who brings refreshments and prizes) and 1 p.m. fourth Thursday, bring a small prize. Call 359-6500.

Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Informal bridge club. Come alone or with a partner. The bridge group is open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games.Call 819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.

Indoor walking. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Bridle Brook Assisted Living opens its doors to community seniors as a safe, indoor walking location. Call Angela, 586-3200.

Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting. Guest speaker George Vargas, Republican candidate for state's attorney, on "Champaign County Deserves A New State's Attorney." Vargas is senior assistant public defender with the Champaign County Public Defenders Office, and serves as a major in the Illinois National Guard and earlier served in the U.S. Army. Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 352-4988 or 714-5807.

Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325, for more information.

Ethel & Maud's Table. 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday,Lincoln Square Mall, Conference Room, Urbana. Doors open, 11:30 a.m. A $5 luncheon for older adults 55 and older with live entertainment. Theme is "Tailgate!" To register, call 239-5201 by Monday. Menu at clark-lindsey.com/news-events/ethel-mauds.

Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Free. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325, for more information.

Stevick Center's 30th Anniversary Ice Cream Social and Bingo Party. Noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 22, Stevick Senior Center, 48 E. Main St., C Stevick will be serving cake and ice cream from noon to 1 p.m., and from 1 to 2 p.m. there will be birthday bingo. Call 359-6500.

19th annual Basket Bingo and More. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Knights of Columbus Hall, 310 Bryan Ave., Danville. Hosted by Presence United Samaritans Medical Center Foundation with proceeds benefiting its outreach program, Illiana Alzheimer's Alliance. Cost is $35, includes a set of 12 bingo cards, one for each game played that night. Additional games cards, $2. Free taco bar, dessert and popcorn. Tickets are available for raffle baskets and other prizes. Door prizes awarded. Call 442-6583 to register.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, Midori vegetable, Mandarin oranges, roll, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Ham and beans, copper carrots, pears, cornbread.

Wednesday: Pulled pork, mexi corn, cucumber onion salad, scalloped pineapple, bun.

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, banana, bread.

Friday: Sub sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato, potato soup, melon salad with grapes, crackers, bun.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Friendly Visitor. If you are now (or have been) visiting a senior (friends or neighbors) either in their own home, assisted living or nursing home ... get volunteer credit. Also, if you give seniors rides to doctor's appointments, to pick up prescriptions, etc., just record those hours as "Friendly Visitor" and the recipient's name on your time sheet. Call Cathy at 359-6500.

Food for Seniors. Many seniors are house-bound and have challenges getting out to get their groceries. Food for Seniors delivers them to their door. This program needs help loading and unloading boxes, sorting and bagging the groceries and delivering them to the seniors. Please help us from 7 to 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.