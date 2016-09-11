Rob Kanter/Environmental Almanac: It's Unofficial Earth Week in East Central Illinois

Is East Central Illinois ready for a new "Unofficial," one that (sober) people of all ages can embrace? Given the number of environmental events taking place locally in the days to come, I nominate this Unofficial Earth Week.

The Champaign County Audubon Society is once again hosting Sunday morning bird walks, although this fall they're at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana rather than their usual venue. Long-time leader Beth Chato reports that last week, 17 people participated in the walk and they saw more than 35 species of birds, including a cooperative Cooper's hawk, a yellow-billed cuckoo and four species of warblers. The Sunday morning walks, which continue through Oct. 30, run from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and start from the Race Street parking lot at Meadowbrook Park.

Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, the University of Illinois Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment will host "Energy 2030: Paths to a sustainable future," a conference that will take place at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center. Most of the daytime sessions will interest academic specialists more than others, but the keynote talks will address questions of interest to a broader audience: On Monday at 5 p.m., Steven Koonin from New York University will address the question, "Can we ever get to a zero-emissions world?" On Tuesday at 6 p.m., Daniel Sperling from the University of California, Davis, will give a talk titled "The three transportation revolutions and what they mean for energy and climate."

On Wednesday, Prosperity Gardens in Champaign will host a tour of its facilities where the public can learn about the history of this community garden, current projects and plans for the future — and enjoy free snacks. Hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. It's located at 302 N. First St., C.

Also on Wednesday, the Prairie Group of the Sierra Club will host a screening and discussion of the film "This Changes Everything," which seeks to empower viewers by presenting the climate crisis as an opportunity for radical social transformation. The film will start at 6:30 p.m.at the Channing-Murray Foundation,1209 W. Oregon St., U, with discussion to follow.

On Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m., there's a Young Professionals Environmental Happy Hour at Pizza M in Urbana, where you're invited to join members of the Illinois Environmental Council Downstate Young Professionals Board and others to network with people interested in the environment, conservation and sustainability. I'm assured interested people will be welcome, even if they're not environmental professionals or young.

On Friday at noon, the topic at the University YMCA's lunchtime forum will be "The politics of climate change in Illinois," with Jennifer Walling, executive director of the Illinois Environmental Council. The talk begins at noon and is free, but you are also welcome to buy lunch from the Y Thai and Chinese Eatery while you're there.

On Saturday morning, the Upper Sangamon River Conservancy will host its annual Sangamon River cleanup, which involves a 3-mile float trip that departs from Lake of the Woods in Mahomet; meet-up time is 9 a.m. Canoes and kayaks will be supplied by the group, or participants can bring their own. A free cookout follows in the afternoon. This is an "if the creek don't rise" event, so participants are encouraged to register in advance and keep tabs on it via Facebook or the USRC website, http://sangamonriver.org/events/annual-sangamon-river-cleanup-and-cookout/.

On Saturday afternoon, Tom Conway, who is Midwest regional director of BlueGreen Alliance, will speak to the question of how organized labor and environmentalists can work together to help us move toward a sustainable economy. Conway's discussion, which will begin at 2 p.m., will take place at the Channing Murray Foundation in Urbana.

Also on Saturday afternoon, Neutral Cycle will host "Tour de Fruit, Round 3: The search for the pawpaw." Join local fruit foraging enthusiasts on a family-friendly, 5-mile bike ride to "dive deep into this fascinating and delicious fruit." Meet near Neutral Cycle at Fifth and Green streets in Champaign by 3 p.m. This event is free, but reservations are encouraged via neutralcycle/events on Facebook.

Rob Kanter is a lecturer and academic adviser with the UI School of Earth, Society and Environment. You can reach him via email at rkanter@illinois.edu. Environmental Almanac can also be heard on WILL-AM 580 at 4:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursdays.